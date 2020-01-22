advertisement

Tesla has done it again. On January 22, 2020, the market value of Tesla exceeded $ 100 billion. This is not only more than GM and Ford combined, but it is enough to get past Volkswagen Group and become the second largest car company in the world in value. The first place is from Toyota, with an estimated market value of $ 198 billion.

Here, here and here, we have gone through many reasons why the Tesla inventory (TSLA) has increased in recent weeks. Congratulations Elon and Tesla for shaking up! Performance # 2 has been unlocked. (Performance # 1 was that Tesla was worth more than GM and Ford combined. Performance # 3 will surpass Toyota. I will give that a few years at most.)

Let’s hear from some Tesla analysts who are paid to predict and anticipate the future of Tesla.

Pierre Ferragu tells us: “Tesla will sell 2 million to 3 million cars a year after 2025, just like other premium brands and in line with BMW, according to the Tuesday note. That would justify a market capitalization of $ 230 billion to $ 350 billion, or roughly $ 1,200 to $ 2,000 per share. “What that means today:

“Discounted back to early 2021, we would see it fully priced with a share in the range of $ 640-960. Based on that, we raise our target price to $ 800, “wrote Ferragu.

Count Dan Ives in the same camp, if not as bullish:

“We believe the opportunity in China is worth at least $ 100 per share ($ 300 in a bull-case scenario) and possibly more and the main fuel remains in the growth engine, along with the demand for Europe Model 3, which comes from a Whipped demand perspective Healthy looks at least the next 3-4 quarters based on our analysis, “writes analyst Dan Ives.

This comes in a context of Larry Fink and Satya Nadella who commit to do more in the fight against climate change. More and more investors are being attracted by environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions. It is not only good for the planet, but companies that invest in such solutions generally outperform their cousins ​​who love gas buckets.

“The aim of the company is to find profitable solutions to the problems of people and the environment,” said Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in the show “Mad Money” by Jim Cramer. He referred to professor at the University of Oxford, Colin Mayer, who said, “Profitable” is the key word, but “problems” is the other key word for people and the planet. “

“Awareness is changing rapidly, and I believe we are on the verge of a fundamental reform of finance,” said a letter from the New York Times. “The evidence on climate risk is forcing investors to reassess key assumptions about modern financing.” – Larry Fink, CEO and founder of BlackRock

It’s all fun and play related to climate change, until the business is damaged. Perhaps the destruction of the forest fires in Australia has brought a change of heart to some of the greatest capitalists in the world. Anyway, when you look at companies that invest in sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions, Tesla is high on the list. It would make sense for investors to pay and own what Tesla has in their portfolios.

What are some implications of the fact that Tesla has struck $ 100 billion?

Tesla reaches $ 100 billion is extremely important. The company has surpassed Volkswagen Group and is behind Toyota. The time frame for the rise of Tesla is shockingly short. CEOs notice these trends and start asking specific questions to their managers. Shareholders notice this and start asking specific questions to the CEO and the Board of Directors. Those who adapt, survive and thrive. Those who are blunt, fail.

The stock market recognizes that environmentally and sustainable companies have a bright future. Polluting companies and those who lag behind are subject to market risks and political risks. Stock markets hate uncertainty. This increase for Tesla has the additional advantage that it encourages more capital and entrepreneurs to dive into sustainable solutions and lift all boats.

If Tesla uses its market capitalization to buy out Mazda or a smaller car company, it can convert that workforce into EVs. I am not in favor of Tesla taking that course, but that option alone gives competing CEOs nightmares. That would significantly speed up Tesla’s mission. A large market capitalization is a competitive advantage to buy value-adding technologies or to put out competitors. Microsoft historically used its market capitalization with devastating consequences.

This also proves that Elon was conservative at the buy-out price of $ 420. Fortunately, Tesla did not go private. By staying public, it added enormous pressure to entire industries to embrace EVs, batteries and renewable energy.

Young car and technology execs will not want to be at dinosaur companies where they are stagnating and lacking opportunities for growth. It switches to EVs or loses their younger talent. They will force change from within or they will leave.

Shorts do not understand the phase shift that is taking place in the world. Markets always look 18 to 24 months ahead. Markets look at what is possible, not what is present. Shorts cannot accept that oil and gas production will decrease every year during our lifetime. Therefore, “Tesla is overvalued.” I say that shorts lack imagination and vision. The severity of climate change with regard to food supply, water scarcity and diseases will only get worse in the coming years. We pull ourselves together as a species or destroy ourselves into oblivion.

Finally, Tesla wins 4 years of competition each year. If a normal car manufacturer takes 4 years to launch a car factory, and it only takes one year Tesla, then 4 years is a long time. Tesla will outsmart its slower competition. In the near future I can imagine that in the same year Tesla is building several giga factories. Each will add more money to Tesla, allowing the company to build even faster in the future and to appeal to more market segments. The market recognizes the power and the moat of Tesla.

At so many levels, crossing $ 100 billion is a historic achievement for Tesla, and brings with it the belief that Elon and Tesla will successfully implement their vision.

Disclosure: I am currently Tesla shares for a long time and I am tall on Tesla cars. In addition, I am a few shares of Beyond Meat and Nio for a long time. I keep my eyes closed on Tesla earnings next week and stay long.

