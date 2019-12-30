advertisement

30 December 2019 Dr. Maximilian Holland

Earlier today, Tesla organized the first vehicle delivery event at its Shanghai Gigafactory, and delivered a small number of Shanghai-made Model 3s to employees. During the event, Tesla China CEO Wang Hao said that 1,000 Model 3s are already being produced every week, of which 280 have been demonstrated per day. This production level is less than 12 months after the start of Tesla on the Shanghai Gigafactory site.

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai Team / Image Credit: Tesla

Tesla has previously said it plans to launch volume deliveries of Model 3 made in Shanghai before the 2020 Spring Festival from January 24. If the 1,000 units per week is a sustained production speed and is gradually increasing, Q1 2020 should supply at least 12,000 Model 3s made by Shanghai to customers. My guess is that 20,000+ deliveries may be possible in the first quarter if enough cells and engines can be set up.

A few hundred Model 3s are already waiting for shipment on the Gigafactory site, but the deliveries of employees today and perhaps tomorrow will probably only consist of 15-30 vehicles or so. Depending on the accounting rules, once the production or deliveries begin, the Shanghai Gigafactory can begin to shift from a continuing investment to an operational part of Tesla’s operations. This can lead to depreciation and impairment, which can attract negative stories about some of the rules of Tesla’s 2019 Q4 accounts. Deliveries from employees (possibly to be booked as a different transaction class) may not lead to this shift from the Gigafactory to operational status, but general deliveries from customers would probably trigger the shift.

Because of these considerations (which are only rough estimates on my part, with some guidance from Maarten), Tesla may prefer general deliveries from customers in the first quarter of 2020. Let’s see if Tesla will deliver some general public deliveries the next day or so or wait until the beginning of January. Please jump in the comments if you have an accounting understanding of this.

We see the large number of Model 3s already being produced at the Gigafactory in these recent aerial videos from Wuwa Vision and Jason Yang:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeCRJvx-MJg (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCxZLE1SSwk (/ embed)

Tesla China has also streamed a live video of the delivery event and presentations that you can view on Tesla’s Weibo account (all in Chinese).

For sentiments among us, here’s an adorable YouTube video from 岩 常 from one of the new employee owners who take the opportunity to introduce his girlfriend to the event:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV_J5rWzlVQ (/ embed)

If the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory already produces 1,000 units per week (and is likely to increase steadily), what do you think is best for the Model 3 delivery volumes made in Shanghai in Q1 2020 and the full year? Share your opinion in the responses.

