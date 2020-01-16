advertisement

Yes, Tesla again dominated the sale of electric vehicles in the United States in 2019. While the Tesla Model 3 was the 9th best-selling car in the country and had more than 150,000 sales in the US *, the second best-selling non-selling Tesla on the market was the Chevy Bolt with 16,418 sales, followed by the Nissan LEAF with 12,365 sales.

In other words, for every 9½ Model 3 sale there was 1 Bolt sale and for every 12½ Model 3 sale there was 1 LEAF sale – and the Bolt and LEAF would theoretically be the best-selling electric vehicles in the country if not for Tesla. (Let’s just ignore that the Bolt probably wouldn’t exist if not for Tesla, and who knows what specifications the LEAF would have?) Note that this report only covers the sale of fully electric vehicles, not the plug-in hybrid sale.

Based on estimates from CleanTechnica *, Tesla Model 3 sales represented 81% of sales of electric vehicles in the US in December and 72% of sales in the 4th quarter. Model 3 represented 65% of the US sales of electric vehicles in 2019 as a whole. In other words, 2 out of every 3 sales of electric vehicles were Tesla Model 3 sales. The 150,000 deliveries of the Model 3 made it the 9th best-selling car in the United States and the # 1 best-selling luxury vehicle (reports coming).

Tesla accounted for 89% of US EV sales in December, 83% in the 4th quarter and 78% in 2019, based on our estimates, as well as official data from the automaker and third-party data.

As you can see, EV’s market share in December and 4th quarter did not leave much of the year-round breakdown (there is not much room for departure when a model dominates so deeply), but Tesla was stronger at the end of the year than it and other brands have such a low volume that their changes from month to month or from quarter to quarter are negligible throughout the market. Here are graphs for December and the 4th quarter of 2019:

2020 should become a more interesting year for the US EV market. We probably have the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID Crozz and Ford Mustang Mach-E arriving – though, a bit late in the year based on current plans. We will see what happens. They could all arrive with a bang, or one or more of them could make their way through the production hell and only reach their pass in 2021 or later. (Of course, assuming that all three of them will be a hit in the long run.)

Before I close, I think it’s worth checking again why Tesla, and especially the Model 3, dominates the sale of electric vehicles in the US. Here is my guess about the top 7 reasons:

Teslas can drive far – father than all other electric vehicles – and it is super easy, super fast and convenient in the United States and Canada to charge them on a road trip. Nothing comes close to Tesla Autopilot / Full Self Driving, and it gets practically better every month. Teslas have the best gear in their class – for all fuel types and powertrains. YouTube. Netflix. Hulu. Top safety scores in American history, with model 3 at number 1 for various reasons. Rainbow road. Beach buggy. Caraoke. Santa Claus mode. Chess. Backgammon. Mars mode. Spotify. Resale value is expected to fluctuate.

* Some EV sales estimates are better informed than others. Tesla’s sales estimates are based on multiple sources. They are certainly not official, but we think they are close enough to reality to publish them. Tesla only reports worldwide sales per quarter, so we have to estimate which part is in the US and which part in December. GM / Chevrolet only reports quarterly sales, so monthly totals are estimates but quarterly totals are official. Several car manufacturers, in particular Hyundai and Kia, do not share detailed information about their sales of electric vehicles.

