Cars

27 December 2019 Johnna Crider

In a recent Scent Wedge product ad, Tesla Romance Mode is displayed and this is pretty cute.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86QqOklo3t4 (/ embed)

In the advertisement you see a couple getting ready to enjoy a few moments and the man stops the girl for a second. He places the air freshener in place and you can hear the crackling of the fire in the background. When all that has been said and done, the short advertisement ends with a hug and a message:

Romance Responsible.

There are not as many videos on YouTube about the Romanesque mode, not as many as there are with the Sentry mode. And that’s okay – those moments must be kept absolutely private. But it does offer a great way to advertise a product related to Tesla, such as Scent Wedge, or even not related to Tesla, such as when someone makes a proposal.

The point is that Tesla itself would be a great ad-gag and we can all see that in this video. This adds even more weight to the fact that Tesla really does not have to pay for advertisements, because it is displayed almost everywhere online.

Another location where Tesla is increasingly emphasized is music. For example, Jaden Smith used a Tesla Model X at the Coachella Music Festival 2019 – he hung it in the air with the falcon wing doors open.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvWAgvj6Zpg (/ embed)

Jaden Smith has also used his Model X, which is wonderfully purple (my favorite color), in one of his music videos. He even says he hopes to be at Elon Musk and that he loves both Elon and Tesla.

In addition to various other music videos, the Tesla Model X also stands at the start of the music video for the popular song “High Hopes” by Panic! At the disco:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPXIgEAGe4U (/ embed)

Another song that is a few years old but still quite popular is Whip A Tesla.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyOGIsds2C4 (/ embed)

It is quite clear that Tesla is a cultural icon and will be seen as such when future generations look back on their history – which is the time we now live in – and will think: “Wow I wish I had been there when Elon Musk was near! ‘

