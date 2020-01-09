advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Rahul Sonnad

There has long been an argument as to whether Tesla is a car company or a tech company. This argument is usually made in the context of how Wall Street should value the company. If Tesla is just a new type of car manufacturer, it should be valued at something that is considerably lower than annual sales – perhaps 25% to 50%, such as Ford and GM. Alternatively, if Tesla is a technology company, it can be valued considerably higher. Google, for example, is trading around 6 times its revenue today, Facebook on 8, Microsoft on 9 and Salesforce on 10 times. Tesla trades around 3 times its income with some profit, while Uber and Lyft trade around 4 times and have never been profitable.

advertisement

It is becoming clear that Tesla is building a company whose economy and business model will not be dominated by car sales. They will also not be like a traditional technology company that builds software with a high margin or online networks with which a public can earn money. Instead, Tesla is about to build a new type of business, with the main focus being constantly reducing the costs of sustainable transport. The basis is an electric hardware platform with increasingly autonomous options. In addition, Tesla will both operate its own mobility network and enable others to manage their own specialized networks for freight and other transportation scenarios. Although Uber and Lyft are the most similar analogues, the nature of Tesla’s robotaxi network will include a noticeably wider range of activities. Tesla will design and produce the vehicles on its network and manage all aspects of its operation, including the generation, storage and refueling of the fuel. And in some cases, Tesla will own the vehicles on the network. On the freight side, Tesla will enable a commercial platform designed to efficiently transport freight, offering the most flexible, cheap goods movement on our roads.

The Tesla Singularity: Three Technologies Converge on Mobility

The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental platform shift, driven by three major technological developments:

The electric drive – motors, batteries and charging infrastructure. Deep connectivity – a software architecture that enables digital control of many elements of vehicles. Promote autonomy – making driving effortlessly and dramatically safer over the next 3 years, until it reaches a point where a human driver is not needed.

As these three new technologies all evolve rapidly as they merge, it is very difficult to extrapolate to where Tesla will end up – and what this means for the automotive industry in general.

It might be a bit easier to imagine what the Tesla battery and solar innovations could mean for the global energy generation and storage industry, but here we focus on the automotive industry. This company is about to unleash a transformation of the automotive industry that is likely to be the biggest economic transformation of an industry in history.

Revolutions of robot axis and technical platforms

Over the past 40 years we have seen a few major platform shifts in other industries: from mainframes to “microcomputers” (led by Microsoft and Intel), from desktop computing to the Internet (led by Netscape, Yahoo and later Google), from the flip phone to the smartphone with internet (led by Apple), and from business applications on location to cloud computing (led by Salesforce). In all these cases, what emerged was not a simple extension of the previous platform activities, but rather a complete reconfiguration of the ecosystem, with a new economy, new business models and new consumer options, and – in most cases – new business leaders. The idea that the fastest growing company in the 80s would license a few megabytes of computer software to other companies that built hardware was hard to imagine in the 70s. In the 90s, the idea that Microsoft would lose its technological dominance to a search engine company that would offer its product for free was unthinkable at Microsoft. The income that Google earned, however, did not even come from Microsoft’s core activities, but rather from the advertising industry. The idea that owning the phone interface and making money with it was always the holy grail for mobile providers and flip-phone manufacturers, until the iPhone caused a rapid reorientation of the industry around vertically integrated ecosystems.

Tesla is currently in the second inning of a familiar situation. Those who think that from a business evolution perspective this will be less important than the microcomputer or the smartphone, are unlikely to follow Tesla’s trajectory, or may be in a state of denial, such as that at Nokia and Blackberry in 2006.

The idea of ​​Tesla as a platform was undoubtedly clear shortly after the release of the Model S, with its penetrating mobile connectivity and the first open APIs in the industry. However, in the last 5 years, the shape and future configuration of the Tesla automotive platform has become much clearer, since autonomy, electrification, charging infrastructure, connectivity and general car features have all come together in a highly orchestrated manner. The result is a platform shift that is more dramatic than anything that has happened before.

Perhaps the most similar analogy is what Apple has done with the iPhone. But if you compare what Tesla does with what Apple did with the iPhone, it is striking how much further Tesla goes in the field of vertical integration. This was driven by a combination of necessity – nobody else will provide what is needed to make EVs attractive – and a desire for control – nobody else will optimize correctly. To make the analogy with Apple and the iPhone comparable, you should imagine that Apple is acting much broader. It would not only design the phone and the operating system, but also:

Build all his phones themselves.

Design and build the telephone factories themselves.

Programming of all production robots for these factories.

Design, manufacture, installation and operation of all cell towers and the software on which these towers run (with cell towers being a proxy for Supercharging).

Generate the power to make the towers and telephones work (soon in many places for Tesla).

Design and production of batteries for the towers and telephones.

Sells all its products exclusively through its own stores.

And as a bonus: sell batteries to utility companies.

If Apple did all this, it would be a reasonable analogy with what Tesla is doing today, with the proviso that the complexity and cost of manufacturing a Tesla is vastly higher than that of a smartphone.

Tesla’s ambitions go far beyond building the best cars in the world, accompanied by the best infrastructure for power generation, storage and charging – all manufactured in the most efficient factories. In the coming years, Tesla is about to launch something that has never been seen before. It is a new type of company that will transform the economy and mechanics of moving both people and cargo: a fully automated transportation network – another word for a robotaxi network.

Transport Network optimization & Robotaxi Economy

The basic activity of Tesla as this decade progresses will be exploiting this network, the main components of which are cars, power generation and energy storage. Although Tesla earns $ 10,000 to $ 15,000 on an average car sold, the profit potential for driving any vehicle during a handful of years can range from $ 20,000 to $ 60,000 a year.

Today, the best examples of car networks are Uber and Lyft. They enable a person to specify their origin and destination and allocate resources efficiently to get them to their destination as quickly as possible. Interestingly, Uber and Lyft were not engaged by any car innovation, but by the smartphone with GPS. Once this was in the hands of both the traveler and a motorist, Uber and Lyft were able to create a regional marketplace between these parties and match them in the most efficient way. Prizes can be used to attract more offerings to the market when needed (i.e., Saturday night in Hollywood) and incentives for drivers would generally create a greater offer. UberEats went beyond moving people to the realm of moving food, using similar mechanics. Uber and Lyft have no direct connection to the car of any type, all their control is determined by a human driver. They have no control when a driver accepts a ride, they do not determine where and when the car is refueled and they have no control over the music or climate in the car. They only offer drivers profit opportunities and suggest efficient routes that benefit all parties. Uber doesn’t care how much it costs to refuel the car, the depreciation of the car or the maintenance costs that are incurred. All these factors and their optimizations are left to their drivers, who must be rather mathematically inclined to understand how these costs affect their income.

Uber’s goal is to optimize the network’s revenue, as it raises 25% of this, along with a few extra dollars in costs per ride. In some ways, this is a great business model because free market dynamics solve vehicle efficiency problems. If a car is less fuel efficient, it comes from the income of the driver, so this is neutral for Uber. If a car is new and debits quickly, it comes from the income of the driver. If they have to sell the car after 20,000 miles, this depreciation becomes clear. Thus, the more people drive, the more smart drivers are inclined towards cars with low total costs per kilometer. Hence the proliferation of the late-gen Toyota Prius, which had the lowest operational costs of a car when Uber started.

The new generation of transport networks that Tesla will create has two important differences. First, there will be no driving. Thus it becomes the car owner of a legally autonomous car that earns the money together with Tesla. Secondly, Tesla will optimize everything based on first principles. The automotive network of Tesla will be an extension of its vertically integrated software and hardware stack, enabling unprecedented optimization of the network. It will literally extend from the moment a photon hits a sunroof through the delivery of passengers and cargo. It will also go back in the production process of vehicles, batteries and charging equipment. Although production decisions today are mainly determined by driver benefits and vehicle costs, they will soon be geared to optimizing network efficiency, and no one else can coordinate this to the level that Tesla will be able to, since it actually controls time the performance of every aspect of the network.

Will Tesla really achieve level 5 autonomy?

The first dependence on Tesla when competing in the market for urban journeys is what is often referred to as ‘Level 5 autonomy’. This is the gorilla in the room. Level 5 cars can technically and legally drive through any street and find safe places to drop off and pick up people without the help of a person. Many people think that this will not be achieved for years or in their lives. Without this, Tesla’s vision for an automated network is not possible in urban streets. As has been discussed in many places, the easy challenge is to make this work in some places. The difficult challenge is always to make it work better than people – the ‘march of 9’, as it is called. When will this march reach the point where you can trust your car more than you can? The real answer is that nobody knows for sure. We’re not there yet. It can be 3 months or 3 years. Some think longer. It is clearly a more difficult problem than some people thought, but the real questions are whether Tesla’s technical and implementation approach to the problem is fundamentally correct and whether it will continue at an exponential rate.

If this strategy of equipping millions of vehicles with optical sensors and enormous processing power to enable huge amounts of data for training neural networks are the right ingredients, then Tesla will achieve superhuman autonomous driving fast enough. In the big picture, it makes little difference whether it is this year or next year or in three years and whether the regulations take a few years. What matters is whether Tesla achieves this before others. It is reasonable to say that working robot axis arrive later than Elon thought they would. His first predictions for the timing of level 5 autonomy set it to “about” the summer of 2018, more recently updated to “certainly by the end of 2019.” But more importantly, the system has progressed consistently and quickly in leaps and bounds and has become statistically safer to use. Tesla has also developed an implementation protocol for internal tests, drivers for early access and early adopters (who indicate that they want advanced access to new autonomy functions). In combination, this has worked remarkably well to train the system, with remarkably few incidents compared to those of normal driving. It has also made possible the rapid deployment of new releases. At the moment it seems almost self-evident that by the end of this year, driving on Tesla Autopilot will be better than that of most human drivers, as it is already better than many.

For those skeptical of Tesla’s potential to conquer city driving, they must abstain from judgment until they have witnessed the recent “full self-driving sneak preview.” Recognizing everything on the road is still a big leap away from actually driving in urban streets, but it seems that this already works on Tesla’s internal test vehicles. We should know in the coming months whether driving in the city is on schedule. But until we see it appear outside of Tesla, the skeptics have some reason to doubt the timeline. The proof is in the pudding.

Robotaxi networks and the Tesla optimization machine

An undervalued aspect of Tesla’s technical triumph is the extent to which Tesla constantly optimizes a large number of variables. An example of its optimization is demonstrated by the measurement of the efficiency of the EV battery. This is derived from the quotient of (Battery kWh / Vehicle range / Vehicle weight) and indicates how far a car can move its weight with a certain amount of load. But this is just the tip of the optimization iceberg (and one that doesn’t take production costs into account). Tesla is a real optimization machine against a large number of factors. The design of each product requires consideration and optimization for different variables, but Tesla pursues these optimizations between costs, physics and user experience in a way like no other. And the optimizations for a robotaxi network are a superset of those for its vehicles. Despite the fact that Tesla does not yet operate a robotaxi network, many decisions about vehicle design seem to continue with an intuitive insight into the implications they will have for the economy and the operation of a robotaxi network.

Robotaxi Economics 101 & its drivers

The fundamental end goal of a transport network is conceptually simple: make the most profit on a certain amount of capital and expenses. If a $ 50,000 car can generate $ 60,000 in revenue each year for 4 years, with a total spend of $ 15,000 a year during that period, you will make $ 130,000 profit.

But there are many factors that play a role in these numbers. It is clear that a Tesla Cybert truck that costs the same as a Tesla Model 3 will be able to earn more because it is larger, fits more people and fits more cargo. It will probably also have less damage over time and therefore fewer costs, such as insurance costs and repairs.

Moreover, faster charging ensures a more efficient network. If you only have to charge 90 minutes a day versus 3 hours (for the same number of miles), you can drive more hours and earn more money, perhaps about 10% more. Time spent waiting to charge has a similar effect and the distance you have to travel to charge a car has both time and cost factors. This is an area where Tesla has a huge lead that is likely to become much larger.

Of course, the life of the car is an important factor, together with the repair and maintenance costs. A vehicle that costs $ 60,000 would yield about $ 60,000 more profit during its lifetime if it lasted a million miles versus 500,000 miles.

Fuel costs are also an important factor. At the rates that Electrify America often uses today, you can spend another $ 60,000 over the lifetime of a million-mile vehicle (which can be up to 3 years with 24-hour long-distance driving).

Vehicle versatility is another important economic factor. Compare Cybertruck with Model 3. Cybertruck can drive people around Los Angeles during the day and tow trailers with cargo between LA and San Diego at night. Model 3 has insufficient passenger demand to fully use it at night, resulting in a lower ceiling for total use. If a Cybert truck can be loaded with 100 square meters of cargo in the back while it picks up passengers going from LA to San Diego, it can be paid twice for the same trip. And if it can be used to go to Big Bear Ski Resort in a snowstorm, it will have another economic advantage over other vehicles. For this reason, the Cybertruck is considerably more economical than any previous Tesla.

These are the characteristics of the transport network for which Tesla lays the foundation. While Tesla raises trends toward million-mile batteries and charging speeds, they will achieve about a three-time cost advantage over gas vehicles. And once Tesla is autonomous, it delivers another 3 x cost advantage over human drivers of a comparable EV. It is therefore impossible to compete with this network unless you also have an autonomous EV network. In the first instance, this will not have a major impact on existing ride carriers, because the number of Tesla vehicles that drive as robotaxis will be small. However, if Tesla continues to grow production by 50% year after year, it will only take a few years before sufficient vehicles are available to make all old mobility networks superfluous.

Competitive fishing

But even if another company creates a competitive electrically autonomous robotaxi network, it will be almost impossible for the company to match the scale and efficiency of the Tesla network. Tesla has the advantage that almost every part of the network can be centrally managed and optimized to support overall network status. Thanks to Tesla’s control over the charging network, it can, for example, load the balance demand using various techniques, including price and cost percentage limits. It has already implemented default values ​​in some high-demand areas that stop charging at 80% of the battery capacity. This ensures considerably more throughput on a charger. While it may be better for an individual to charge up to 100%, limiting charging to 80% is a win for almost everyone on the network because it dramatically reduces waiting times in peak situations. Nowadays this can be canceled manually, but it is an easy change to maintain this and to offer different policies to different categories of fuel consumers.

On a network where different companies produce the vehicles and loading networks, this type of optimization at different levels becomes much more challenging. A network of multiple suppliers with different car makes going to different charging networks could be conceptually competitive over time, but pragmatically there is no way to make the right optimization decisions when these decisions are in the hands of multiple parties. The latest “Tesla killer” EV on an automated Uber-like network with an Electrify America-like fast-charging network will therefore have a considerably higher cost structure, possibly almost twice as expensive. It is almost impossible to compete against these costs. Even with a consumer price that is 20% higher, it is almost impossible to compete, because most consumers are extremely price sensitive to transport costs. The same price sensitivity also extends to commercial freight.

In addition, Tesla’s competitors are likely to offer a significantly less attractive user experience because they do not have the vertical integration needed to maintain a consistent consumer app experience in the entrails of the vehicle. When you use the Tesla app to switch on your heated seat, it works consistently. Tesla designs every line of software and every piece of hardware in the chain. If you have a network with multiple brands of EVs, with strongly different programmatic interfaces (APIs), it is much less likely to work consistently, and if it breaks, it can take a long time to make a solution with many parties with different priorities.

The scale of the emerging Tesla network

When you examine the potential scale of the Tesla transport network, some good comparisons are possible airlines and Uber. The total number of commercial aircraft in the world is around 25,000. These move around 4 billion people per year, or around 450 people per aircraft per day. Uber maintains about half that number of people (2 billion a year) but at much shorter distances for shorter periods.

Tesla plans to produce more than 10 million vehicles per year by the end of the 2020s. If only 10 million of these were used in a car network, with each car moving 27 people a day, this would be around 100 billion journeys a year, about 50 times the size of Uber. In addition to urban mobility, Tesla will compete with trains, buses and airlines in the 50 – 300 km travel segment (today about $ 20 billion) for the huge number of people traveling this distance (today $ 225 billion). In most cases, robotaxis will be both faster from door to door and dramatically cheaper than the old alternatives, and these existing networks will therefore be moved quickly.

As the costs decrease, the size of the robot taxi market is likely to increase much further than the markets for journeys and airlines of today. Perhaps the biggest obstacle is road traffic that it creates and that limits its own growth.

The profitability pendulum

When we consider how dominant Tesla can become in this market, we can look again at Apple’s analogy with regard to competition and profit.

In recent years, Apple has managed to make the most of the profit from the smartphone industry, often 80% to 90% (while a minority of phones were sold). However, Tesla is perhaps even better. Considering the usefulness and economy of an iPhone versus that of Samsung or other leading suppliers, it would be difficult to claim that the iPhone is somehow considerably more attractive, optimized, or technologically advanced. Tesla, on the other hand, has a much greater lead and innovates in dimensions that are much harder for others to copy. Others may try to mimic this vertical integration, but to beat Tesla economically, they must innovate, optimize and scale significantly faster than Tesla to catch up on both operational efficiency and production economics.

The interesting analogy here can be to imagine whether an iPhone subscription only costs $ 40 a month, while an Android subscription costs $ 70 a month. If this were the case, Apple would be in a much stronger position. Because of Tesla’s fundamental economic optimisations, this is the kind of landscape that may soon arise in the automotive industry. On the one hand you have Tesla, the first mover with considerably more scale, better core economy, stronger network effects, faster innovation cycles, centralized design and surgical decision making; a company that attracts better talent and reinvests large amounts of profit as it increases its vertical integration, scale and efficiency. On the other hand, you have an alphabet soup from car manufacturers, autonomy providers, service providers and a range of technology lenders who are unlikely to formulate and implement a coherent plan. The potential for a long-term monopoly in space comparable to IBM mainframes or Google Search can be very realistic. It’s too early to know, and things can change quickly, but since we’re here today, the market doesn’t offer a comprehensive alternative vision. Until we see someone with a plan to make highly efficient electric cars to scale, with cheap autonomy served by a ubiquitous fast-charging network that spans the world, it is hard to imagine what the efficiency of Tesla’s transportation network will look like.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Rahul Sonnad Rahul is co-founder and CEO of Tesloop. Tesloop is based in Los Angeles and offers a new one-way rental model for semi-autonomous Tesla vehicles, designed for trips to nearby cities. visit: tesloop.com contact: rahul@tesloop.com









advertisement