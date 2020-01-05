advertisement

January 5, 2020 against Cynthia Shahan

I became more aware of electric cars around 2013, but it was a few years later when conversations emerged with more people interested in electric cars, and in particular Tesla and Elon Musk. Then, from different directions, old and young named Tesla. I began to feel the emergence of a new kind of techno folk hero.

Initially, Tesla and Elon Musk broke through slow stereotypes about electric cars that were not cool and made the electric car cool (which they already were for an appreciative part of the population). It took the Tesla Roadster to pay much more attention to it, and then the Model S to go much further in raising awareness and enthusiasm.

Yes, look at a 2013 Model S and pay attention not only to the impressive torque, but also to the improved quality of car safety: “This is quite insane, given that electric cars can potentially be safer than gas mobiles thanks to all the crumpled space that they have been able to place and have a lower center of gravity (as you probably know, the Tesla Model S has the highest safety rating of all cars ever rated in North America), and they don’t have to be small. There are now more than a dozen electric cars on the American market, many of which are of an average size or larger. “Read more here:” Perceptions of electric cars are out in no time, + thanks to Tesla for reversing people’s perceptions. “

Breaking out of scary stereotypes – in this case about electric cars – requires a certain way of thinking outside the box, and sometimes the right instrument. In this case we had Tesla, which brought us futuristic technologies, superior performance and amazing safety standards.

Then we received the third model from Tesla (the SUV from Model X) and the fourth (Model 3), building well on the safety record and the performance record from Tesla.

Since 2013 or earlier, consumers have consistently found safety at the forefront of Tesla’s concerns: the German transport authority agrees with Tesla on the safety of the Tesla Model S.

Musk was no longer seen solely as a tech folk hero, but was increasingly described as a disruptor, or the # 1 disruptor. Musk had help thanks to good choices in engineering and a “first principles” approach. From the beginning, the ever-present engineering genius was an innovator, a company that we have come to trust and appreciate because Tesla has accelerated the transition to clean, zero emissions, electric vehicles and renewable energy.

I believe that more people felt comfortable with the sometimes challenging discussion about climate change – as soon as there was more hope. Once climate issues were associated with innovative solutions, denial was a little easier to break through. Truly remarkable emission-free vehicles, improved battery technology and lower costs for catching sunlight to bring those things within reach.

Yet some did not like Elon Musk, enough to downplay him and spread false information about him and Tesla to shape public perception. However, Tesla has done better than any other company to disrupt large, dirty oil, to disrupt the grip that large oil had on our habits and assumptions, to disrupt the complacency that we accepted.

The Tesla Model 3 has broken records for electric cars, and for premium class cars of every powertrain. It will be a wonder of the world in the car and technology market. You can read all about his birth and rise here at CleanTechnica.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpKU0YZ-cDo (/ embed)

Charging is another factor altogether. For me it is never a problem in a BMW i3 REx (I made a two-day, 4-state road trip with 71 km of electric range and a small backup gas tank). Yet charging a non-Tesla electric car is a problem for many people. So, this is what Tesla has done: charging incredibly fast, super fast. Tesla has shortened charging times to the time of a short break, a quick conversation, with its Supercharging technology.

A recent test shows that a Tesla Model 3 can charge in just 11½ minutes from 2% charge state (SOC) to ~ 50% SOC (~ 150 miles of range). Watch the video below and stop stressing about charging. (I feel that Electrify America has added an equally satisfying fast-charge feature for the rest of us, but that’s a story for another day.) Don’t worry if you don’t have EV. It is easy. And if you get a Tesla, it has a decent network of chargers.

Trans-Canada Supercharger route from Vancouver to Halifax is now open! 🇨🇦⚡

More than half of the locations is V3 for the fastest loading speeds. https://t.co/42mnW3hNL5

– Tesla (@Tesla) December 24, 2019

The youth and their plight seem almost invisible to those in some circles, even though large parts of the world literally catch fire. Some people needed the vital power that gave Tesla the clean technology market, while others still ignore the crisis. Fortunately, more heroes appear for the youth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sends Tesla Model 3 for climate activist Greta Thunberghttps: //t.co/Fv5JL8bbli

– TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 29, 2019

Whatever your vision of Musk, Tesla and its growth, the beat continues. It is clear that it will continue.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGR5HP3KSBk (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV6hP9wpMW8 (/ embed)

The softer model Y will be taken into production soon. It will introduce electric driving, an emission-free lifespan and more climate solutions to a large new section of the public.

Ooi Beautiful Model Y spotted on the street !!! ⚠️ # Tesla $ TSLA pic.twitter.com/EMWFQhPSx8

– Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 1, 2019

We had just understood the miracle of Model Y, and then the Tesla Cybertruck arrived in 2022. Both the Model Y and the CyberTruck were seen in the wild, one so soft and curvy (Model Y), and one so eclectic and angular.

People want trucks, but the planet needs vehicles without emissions. Tesla responded to the need with a unique vision. And now, love it or hate it, Tesla performs its polarizing trick on the masses. The Bondish, versatile, colossal and technologically talented Cybertruck seems to have received more attention in the press and generated more discussion than any Tesla vehicle. The original divided debate about Tesla’s dynamic style resurfaced thanks to the distinctive pyramid and angular edge of a vehicle that is basically in its own class.

7 acceptance stages, #Tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/cMRldraqMX

– X Auto – Tesla and EVs (@ XAutoWorld100) December 4, 2019

Cybert truck in the wild near LAX pic.twitter.com/E4FW4KCkgS

– codysimms (@codysimms) December 8, 2019

I wish I could stop, but I can’t, haha!

There can’t be enough pictures of the truck of the decade while I’m waiting for mine! #cybertruck

– Rear view of the front seats 🥵!

Thank you @elonmusk for making your wildest dreams come true! 😁 pic.twitter.com/V5oZNYclWE

– Pauline 🚀 (@justpaulinelol) December 9, 2019

For 10 years, Iqtidar Ali has considered a laudable innovation and higher standards in technology and cars: “TeslaPodcast, a daily Tesla podcast, has compared a number of figures that have compared the Tesla Model S performance of 2012 with the price of Tesla Cybertruck per 2022 miles, efficiency and other statistics to show us how much the Silicon Valley-based automaker has improved in reducing the cost of producing the best electric vehicles in the world. “

A ~ 24% cheaper price tag, tri-motor all-wheel drive versus single RWD motor, faster 0-60 km / h time (model S now up to 2.28 seconds), Autopilot hardware with 8 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 1 forward radar that can deliver Full Self Driving functions such as Smart Summon.

Speaking of autopilot, Andrew Whittle’s YouTube video shows that Tesla Autopilot protects both animals and humans, while also supporting a purer atmosphere and natural environment.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKN1NE2S-vA (/ embed)

Returning to the highlights of what Tesla now offers, Ali summarizes: “The range has almost doubled from 265 miles (426 km) to 500+ miles (804+ km) for a lower per mile of purchased range, from 2.9 miles / $ 1k in 2012 to 7.2 miles / $ 1k in 2022 (150% more reach per $) – Tesla’s ability to get more reach with software and hardware adjustments with each release is much more than normal. “

“Today the argument is’ whether the Cybertruck is acceptable to the masses’, now Tesla has switched from a manufacturer of small electric vehicles to a trendsetter within a short period of ten years – an important factor ‘radical thinking coupled with weapons such as advanced engineering, creative design, Autopilot / FSD software ‘. “

My conversation with young (and slightly older) people is that it seems that Elon Musk and Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen have responded to the hunger of the culture for fresh, stylish electric vehicles. The young people I know love the design. And Musk keeps the technical discussions alive.

Children today have no respect! pic.twitter.com/lfJTJnqllQ

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2019

Will talk about that in the fourth quarter

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019

