Sundance: Michael Almereyda unrolls the life of the inventor in a film that is also inspired by “Derek Jarman, Henry James,” Drunk History “.

Before the lights went out at the world premiere of “Tesla”, author and director Michael Almereyda said that his unconventional biography of the famous and enigmatic futurist was inspired by “Derek Jarman, Henry James and certain episodes of” Drunk History “was no joke. What begins as a serious (albeit lyrical) profile of the man who invented Elon Musk soon explodes into something more appropriate postmodern when Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) and Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) get into a heated ice battle and a female voice comes on the soundtrack to let us know that it probably didn’t happen that way.

The voice belongs to Eve Hewson, who plays JP Morgan’s daughter Anne with the same contemporary brio that brought her to The Knick, and we chose it as a reference and slide projector for the Macbook Pro. Guide us through the rest of a film that shaped is like the concentric circles so obsessed with its subject. She talks to the audience from the future that Tesla would help shape. She tells us that you can only find four pictures of Tesla on the Internet and that entering Edison’s name in Google produces twice as many results. Anne – whose Wikipedia page is only a few paragraphs long – makes fun of her undue crush and suggests that history might have remembered him better if he had recognized its value as a business partner. “Is it better to be affirmed or loved?” She asks later, knowing that Tesla was hardly able to do this in his own time.

Hamlet director Almereyda is working on a screenplay that he wrote for the first time in 1983 (and has obviously updated since then) and is uniting with his favorite lead actor for such an anachronistic and floating scientist biopic that his “experimenter” is like one Ken Burns documentary works in comparison. “Tesla” follows the same emotional logic as in 2015 and retrofits a playful structure about the life of a decidedly unplaying man.

But this narrow slipstream of a film has as much to do as Paul Schrader’s kaleidoscopic “Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters”, which reconciled fact and fiction to include the Japanese writer in his work, or even Hou Hsiao-hsiens “Flowers of Shanghai “floating in a similarly hermetic opium haze. “Tesla” does not take things quite as extreme – its flourishes are more aesthetic than narrative, its melancholy buzz is interrupted by moments of electrical innovation, and its form never fully functions – but Almereyda’s film still ignites Tesla’s size becoming legend in a way that reflects his unique genius. The trenches of the current war buzz that everyone wants to rule the world, but no one agrees what that would mean.

The first thing we understand about Hawke’s grumpy and quietly spoken Tesla is that he is already a kind of cyborg before he joined Edison in the late 19th century. Man and machine are equal (watching this change in relationship will be the only reliable way to track where you are in this story). Not literally, of course, but as he believed that “every living being is an engine that is geared to the wheel of the universe”. Hawkes Tesla reminds us that every person is provided with a limited amount of energy, and he doesn’t. I want to spend his time talking. We are most likely to understand what makes him tick, in the revelation that his imagination was awakened for the first time when he stroked the back of his children’s cat and saw an electric charge run across the fur. “Is nature a giant cat?” He asks.

Regarding Almereyda, Tesla devoted his entire life to this question – to get her answer – and was curious about little else. Unlike Edison, he never wondered how I would get rich. Unlike George Westinghouse (a bearded and impetuous Jim Gaffigan), he never wondered how I would become a brand. And unlike Anne Morgan, he never wondered how I will share my life with another soul? “In other words, it’s a good thing that Almereyda’s film has a much better sense of humor than his namesake, especially since he uses this silliness to blow a hole between the past and the present so that the audience appreciates Tesla leaving much more to the modern world than a great David Bowie performance and the name of an unaffordable car.

Sarah Bernhardt (Rebecca Dayan) fills this story with an explosion of contemporary electronic music and a paparazzi tail with flash effects that help to link her fame. Edison makes a semi-explicit and really funny reference to “Twin Peaks: The Return” (MacLachlan is surely fantastic as the insatiable deity of General Electric). And the film ends with a sequence that is too wonderfully stupid to spoil it here. Let’s just say who likes the “Hamlet” scene in which Hawke will deliver the monologue “To Be or Not To Be” in a blockbuster video love the “Tesla” scene in which Hawke makes a (revised) version of (revised).

In a film that takes so many fun freedoms, Almereyda almost seems like a missed opportunity Not Let Tesla invent an eerie cloning device in the Colorado mountains. That would surely have suited the brechtian approach of a film that draws attention more and more to its own art than was already mentioned in this review. Painted backgrounds and obvious miniatures also add to the sense of deconstructed history, while Sean Price Williams’ cinematography gives the impression that the entire film is being projected against the glowing embers of a calm fire.

In an effort to distill the energy that has fueled the subject for almost 100 years – an impossible task that Tesla himself might compare to “making the ocean portray” – “Tesla” underlines the irony of its namesake that survived all of his Contemporaries who were desperately looking for immortality. If Almereyda fails to pierce the inventor’s skin and expose his cycle, he still enjoys exploring the idea that we are all wired differently. When Anne Tesla asks what he will do if all of his dreams come true, the inventor replies, “All of my dreams are true. “To see this film, they have to be realized.

Note B

“Tesla” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the premieres section. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

