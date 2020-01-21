advertisement

Cars

January 21, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

A few days ago reports surfaced that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was investigating a petition claiming that since 2013 there have been more than 100 incidents of sudden unintended acceleration with Tesla cars in the US. Those incidents related to Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles manufactured by Tesla. According to Consumer Reports and other news agencies, the petitioner has asked NHTSA to order the recall of every Tesla sold in the US since 2013.

Those reports created a fire storm when the online community exploded with comments from Tesla supporters and opponents of Tesla. In response, Tesla posted a statement on its corporate blog on January 20, setting out its position on this.

There is no “unintended acceleration” in Tesla vehicles

The Tesla team January 20, 2020

This petition is completely false and was submitted by a Tesla short-seller. We investigate every incident where the driver claims that their vehicle was accelerating as opposed to their input, and in any case where we had the vehicle data, we confirmed that the car was working as designed. In other words, the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver says so and he slows down or stops when the driver applies the brake.

Although accidents caused by incorrect pressure on the accelerator pedal have been claimed for almost every make / model of vehicle on the road, the accelerator pedals in models S, X and 3 vehicles have two independent position sensors, and if there is an error, the system is set by default to cut the engine torque. Similarly, simultaneous actuation of the brake pedal and the accelerator pedal will suppress input of the accelerator pedal and cut off the engine torque, and regardless of the torque, sustained braking will stop the car. Unique to Tesla, we also use the Autopilot sensor suite to distinguish potential wrong pedal applications and reduce torque to reduce or prevent accidents when we are convinced that the driver’s input was unintended. Each system is independent and records data, so we can investigate exactly what happened.

We are transparent with NHTSA and routinely assess customer complaints about unintended acceleration with them. In recent years we have discussed most complaints with NHTSA in the petition. In any case that we examined together with them, the data showed that the vehicle was functioning properly.

According to CNN Business, the petition was filed by Brian Sparks from Berkeley, California. Sparks is said to be a short seller of Tesla shares, which is also what CNBC, which initially seemed to cover the petition, indicated. Short sellers have suffered significant losses in recent months as the price of Tesla shares has risen.

NHTSA will only say that it has received the complaint and assesses it. Nothing is known about when it will complete its assessment process or what action it will or will not take after the assessment has been completed.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement