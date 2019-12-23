advertisement

Clean power

December 23, 2019 Johnna Crider

It finally happened. The share price of Tesla reached a record high of $ 420 and no less on Festivus. 2020 is coming, but 2019 is still there and it is not over yet. Today, as many who believe in a new way to celebrate the holidays choose to celebrate Festivus, something magical happened. I think it’s no coincidence that Tesla has reached $ 420 on Festivus, but is symbolic. I believe it was destiny.

Watching $ TSLA today feels like 2009 when the Saints won the Superbowl. LET GEAUX !!!!! https://t.co/T0AQFlfWRV

– Johnna (@ JohnnaCrider1) December 23, 2019

It is not magic because of voodoo, but magic because many people believe in something bigger than themselves. That something is Tesla and his mission. That someone is Elon Musk. He made a weed joke in 2018, was subsequently punished by the SEC and mocked by those who call themselves professionals and stock exchange gurus.

🤣🤣

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2019

These people believed that Tesla would fail. They still do that and they are working hard to get that done. Today is a victory for Tesla shareholders, Tesla owners, Tesla employees and Tesla fans. Today the shorts did not win. This is why we celebrate it. It is about embracing the new and finishing the old. It’s about letting the past rest and welcoming the future, while grounding ourselves here for a moment.

$ 420 Secure … now we can move on to $ 4,200 @ ValueAnalyst1 @ jpr007 pic.twitter.com/xZFCqVeu0A

– Tesla Crossroads of America (@pmoconne) December 23, 2019

We know that Tesla will continue to rise. It will bounce back and forth, but at least today we celebrate the moment it happened: the moment that Tesla finally rose to $ 420 per share.

Festivus is an alternative to Christmas. Tesla is an alternative to ICE vehicles. Today is the perfect day for Tesla shares to do what many analysts claimed it would never do. Today is also a reminder that things, such as holiday traditions, are not stuck in stone. Miracles happen every day, but it’s not because of magic. It is because of hard work and believing in yourself.

Today is not just a celebration for those who want to celebrate the change in our way of celebrating, but today is a moment of joy for those of us who dream and believe. Today is proof that things happen as long as we continue to believe in ourselves.

We are building a new world without fossil fuel vehicles. I love our community, I believe in the good! By the way, I just bought a few more shares! Merry Christmas everyone.

– Francisco Miguel (@fcmiguel) December 23, 2019

Today at Festivus we celebrate the birth of a new world without fossil-fueled vehicles. We celebrate the Tesla community and we believe in the good, as Elon once told me to do. Today is the manifestation of that belief in the good and it gives hope that tomorrow, together with the future tomorrow, the good will become even better.

It happened. # tesla420 $ tsla pic.twitter.com/gPe1DhQf4m

– Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) December 23, 2019

Many thought Tesla would reach $ 420 after 2020, but the 2019 holiday surprise was a gift to all of us, whether we are celebrating the holidays or not. Life is too short not to celebrate. Let’s celebrate Tesla. Today it is Teslavus.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in.









