January 8, 2020 against Johnna Crider

Twitch, HBO, Comedy Central and various other streaming apps may soon come to Tesla’s in-car entertainment systems. This news comes from Twitter user @Greentheonly, who is known in the Teslasphere for his hack mojo (i.e. for hacking the code behind Tesla’s vehicle touch screens and regularly checking for new interesting code). He recently saw something different – new infotainment options should be around the corner.

Somehow I thought all that stuff was already available in the car, but I think it’s the incoming stuff. pic.twitter.com/NLDzeyRFxl

– green (@greentheonly) December 10, 2019

pic.twitter.com/3splgG8mJw

– green (@greentheonly) December 10, 2019

Well, there was TTunes that was pulled away after I had written about it and so far never been released (now 2.5 years). Otherwise I would say that the release is imminent, as in the next release or two (as with Cuphead and some other things)

– green (@greentheonly) December 10, 2019

Elon Musk not only makes electric cars (or rockets or digs tunnels). He does something that some companies and companies struggle with: he creates an experience based on what people seem to want, not based on what others in the industry offer, and he constantly improves that experience with Tesla’s top team of software engineers . Traditional car companies make a product that does a handful of things for the customer, and then the car is ready and static for the rest of their ownership. Boom, ready. Tesla was never done. It is always updated. New features are always being added and Elon is always open to suggestions via Twitter. (Direct market research, crowdsourcing, tweeting with customers – you name it what you want, but it is clear that Elon collects many ideas directly from owners and future owners on Twitter.)

Because large car companies were killing their EV programs, the only chance was to set up an EV company, even though it was almost certain that it would fail

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2017

In 2017, Elon tweeted the above tweet about Tesla’s deep history and pointed out that although it would almost certainly fail, the only chance to keep EVs relevant was to create an EV company. However, that hard work of creating a 100% EV experience is what has kept Tesla alive in the dark times, and it is what brings Tesla owners together on and offline. It is an experience that is shareable and enables connection with others – the human kind of connection.

But back to technical connectivity. Thanks to Tesla’s new Premium Connectivity service, Tesla owners have access to high-speed internet for just $ 10 per month to stream these services and more, keeping Tesla on-the-go owner entertained while in a Supercharger standing or parked elsewhere.

It is a brilliant way to encourage others to switch to electric driving and help the environment. Tesla remains the leader in the industry and sets the bar pretty high. How long does it take for others to follow these functions?

About the author

Johnna Crider

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









