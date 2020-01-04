advertisement

batteries

January 4, 2020 Bob Borsh

advertisement

Greetings from Vermont on New Year’s Day 2020 (at the time of writing). Looking back at my archived articles here on CleanTechnica, it looks like I haven’t published anything since November 20, 2018. My first article regarding our roof + Tesla Powerwall 2 system on the roof was published on April 21, 2018.

A lot has happened in the past year, in particular that I have taken on a new position as a traveling construction manager. My wife and I decided that with the children now only adults and her full retirement due to the daily routine planned for March 2019, which is a better way to spend the last part of my professional career than traveling through the country, supervising on the installation and commissioning of food processing plants.

My travels in 2019 first brought me to Honolulu, Hawaii (really tough job for a New Englander in January and part of February), and then to downtown Chicago, where I participated in the construction of the largest Starbucks in the world. It took long days and weeks and months to complete the build in time for a major opening on November 15, but it was definitely the most interesting project I have ever been involved with. I was able to walk to work for 9 months in my 40-year career for the first time. So it was not necessary to have a car or entertain myself anywhere in the area – a clear way to work on a net zero energy consumption. We only used public transportation during our stay there. We had no way of calculating the use of our kWh apartment, because our site contained facilities.

The “bad” news is that my Tesla Model S was a 6000 lb paperweight in 2016. We returned home on November 24 and have been here all December for the holidays. As I write this, I am waiting to hear when and where we will go next.

The main purpose of this article that I wanted to share with the CleanTechnica community is that the electrical energy consumption in our Vermont home, although fully occupied by a friend for the duration of our absence, had a net positive generation for the calendar year. See the attached screenshot of the Tesla app and the monthly spreadsheet below. Would that have been possible if I had charged the Model S for my former daily 200-kilometer commute back and forth, as I did from May to October 2018? Possibly, given that our generation and power returned to the net, it exceeded our use.

The other aspect of our solar installation plus one Powerwall 2 is the seamless and worry-free operation of a backup power system for the home if a power failure occurs. As shown, we have had a total of 72 such events and 28 backup hours since we were online in early April 2018. .

Some of you who have read my other articles may remember my reason for adding solar energy to our house. In my opinion, a solar installation is still a good idea, whether you stay at home for a long time or not. In particular how much costs have fallen and the fact that many utilities offer programs to compensate for the costs.

Since the average American moves 11 times in his life, chances are that you will not fully recoup your investment while you live in that house. To be honest, after living in downtown Chicago for most of 2019, my wife and I got the idea of ​​living in an urban environment again in the future. However, that does not mean that we would not have installed our system or purchased an electric vehicle afterwards. The resale values ​​must be good for all these products.

I look forward to your comments and comments in the future. I have yet to receive my new assignment for 2020, so we are at least the first week of the year at home, and who knows? I plan to drive my next assignment and use the Model S, so I hope to write more articles about where we are, solar installations, EV involvement, etc. Happy New Year to everyone!

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Bob Borsh is one of those people who is convinced that he was born with petroleum products in his bloodstream. Connected to everything with an engine from his earliest memories, he has worked hard in recent years to flush the gasoline and replace it with electrons. Raised in New Jersey, he and his family lived in Woodstock, Vermont, in a house that he designed in the early 1990s. With a degree in mechanical engineering, he has worked his entire career in construction and project management. As the owner of a 2016 Model S 75D, he also had Tesla Energy install a 8,125 kW solar panel and a Powerwall 2 in his house, which has now been operational since 9 April 2018.









advertisement