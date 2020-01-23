advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Jake Richardson

Twitter user Michael Hughes, who is also a Tesla Model 3 owner, recently tweeted that he was seeing a Tesla Model Y in the wild and said he was even in the back of the vehicle, which he seemed pretty excited about.

Hughes also said the Model Y will appear in Jay Leno’s Garage. “Car will soon appear in the Jay Leno show!” Although this statement is more of a rumor at the moment, it seems sensible given that Leno is clearly a car and a Tesla owner and fan.

Leno has been quoted from Elon Musk: “I think he defeated the odds. I think he is a visionary. Every time Elon Musk has a problem somewhere, I see these columnists with so much joy:” It’s going to fail, I hope “It goes in the tube, I hope he will ruin it. I don’t understand why it is. It’s an American vehicle made with locally produced products in America, with American talent.” Related story: Jay Leno asks wonder why more people don’t celebrate Tesla.

His point about the senseless Tesla attacks is well worded – imagine Tesla was a Russian company. Or if it started with the US in a much friendlier way. In almost every country it would have huge support from the population and the media for its unprecedented success and noble efforts. (Why wouldn’t all Americans be proud of a very successful American manufacturer of electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries?)

Many Tesla owners are enthusiastic about the Model Y and expect it to be the best-selling model from Tesla.

In response to Michael Hughes on Twitter, a poster wrote that she would trade in her Audi SUV for a Model Y:

In connection!!! We have a Model 3, but I am considering exchanging the Q5 for the Y and wondering about the drive, space and power. Thanks for this thread!

– hockeygrl87 (@ hockeygrl87) January 20, 2020

The Q5 is a gas-powered Audi SUV that gets around 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg highway. When gas-powered SUV drivers replace their vehicles with electric SUVs, they can save a lot of money on fuel.

The basic model Model Y costs around $ 44,000 for incentives. This price is acceptable for many people who are looking for a small to medium-sized SUV / crossover. If a gas-powered SUV driver could save $ 1,000 to $ 2,000 a year simply by switching to an electric vehicle, why wouldn’t you do that? Moreover, there would be annual savings on maintenance and repairs.

In just five years, a gas-powered SUV driver who switches to fully electric can save $ 5,000 to $ 10,000. Tesla’s on-site savings estimator estimates the estimated savings at $ 4,300, which must be based on different averages, and perhaps even conservative assumptions for many buyers. We have published many Tesla Model 3 cost analyzes and include this link by default to copy the spreadsheet and make your own comparisons based on assumptions that fit your life. You can also copy that sheet and use it for Model Y comparisons.

Here is an old video with Jay about the Model S. 2012

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoFVO31CbE0 (/ embed)

