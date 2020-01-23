advertisement

Cars

January 23, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

advertisement

There have been some chatter on the interwebs that some Model Y reservation owners have received phone calls confirming their Model Y orders and telling them where their deliveries will take place.

One person claims that the Tesla staff member who spoke to him or her has indicated that a Model Y Performance can be delivered next month, in February, while a Model Y Long Range AWD can be delivered in March or April. This reserve holder is said to live in Ontario. The person, whose identity and story we were unable to confirm, expects the delivery time discussion to focus on upgrading them to a Model Y performance (rather than a Model Y long-distance).

We have not found any other reports of a specific target month for the first buyers of model Y. A reserve holder of Model Y Performance, also based in Ontario, says he has not yet received a call. The person who has received the information about the intended delivery month actually seems to be passing on information that he or she has picked up from a telephone conversation with a Tesla employee, but remember that this is internet and there is currently no solid evidence of the claims.

We have contacted Tesla for comments, but have not yet received a response. The most recent public comments from CEO Elon Musk about Model Y, provided during the third quarter of the Tesla Shareholders’ Conference, were: “We are also ahead of the planning of Model Y preparations in Fremont, and we have moved the launch timeline from fully 2020 to the summer of 2020. There may be room for improvement there, but we have confidence in the summer of 2020. ”Following that call, Deutsche Bank indicated in a survey note to customers that some of their information indicated the availability of Model Y for the public as early as the 1st quarter of this year, 2020. Both statements followed CleanTechnica’s exclusive story on October 15 that production of Model Y could begin in or near this quarter. I quickly made it clear that production deliveries and starting production in the 1st quarter can mean deliveries starting in the 1st quarter or deliveries starting in the 2nd quarter (including the start of the summer ).

So where are we now? Close to where we were before. There are some online rumors about order confirmations from Model Y and one person who has been told that the delivery may already be in February. Even if that story is real, you should keep in mind that something was heard wrong or that the Tesla employee may have provided incorrect information. We’ll find out soon enough.

The person who communicated that story on reddit wrote: “Interesting to hear it officially from an employee, rather than pure speculation from media sources. NEXT MONTH. “We had a solid primary source and a fairly solid and independent secondary source for our October 15 story, so it was more than speculation for us, but we logically treat this person’s statement about a possible delivery date in February as” pure speculation ‘until we have better evidence. In our earlier story, ‘in or near the first quarter’ was certainly never robust, because production challenges could have arisen internally and the sources did not say anything was clear. Similarly, as many Tesla owners know, this can change if Tesla encounters some obstacles along the way, even if you receive a delivery date for next week.

Can’t wait for the Model Y? Prefer a Model 3 because of its superior driving characteristics? Feel free to use my reference code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. Always use the code of the owner who helped you the most when choosing a Tesla, imho.

You can also get a $ 250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement