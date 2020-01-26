advertisement

batteries

January 26, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

advertisement

Interestingly enough, the anecdote of a couple who bought a Tesla Model X was the biggest story of the week last week for us. Maybe this is something that we need a little more on CleanTechnica.

The # 2 story of the week was my sales report comparing the worldwide sales of Tesla, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Audi and Mercedes. I think it is a useful report to place Tesla sales in a useful context and perspective. I am happy to see that other people also appreciated the sales comparisons.

And # 3 was my article explaining that we had skipped the gun on a story about an NHTSA petition about “sudden unintended acceleration” in Tesla vehicles without digging in the background. Three critical pieces of background information: 1) the petition was made by a short seller, 2) “sudden unintended acceleration” has been claimed by owners of all vehicle brands for years, but it is almost always just a user error, 3) Tesla has made it offers extra additional safety and it has been proven that “sudden unintended acceleration” in about 20 cases, if not more, is an incorrect claim.

For more of the top 20, and to open full articles, scroll down below.

Making the decision to buy a Tesla: “I thought it was very scary” Tesla versus BMW, Jaguar, Porsche – Worldwide sales That NHTSA petition “Sudden unintended acceleration”? Made by a TSLA short seller who does not have Tesla Project of $ 3.6 billion in energy storage rising from ash from coal-fired power station Entrepreneur adds mobile gas station at Tesla Superchargers The critics of Tesla deny the stamp press of Gigafactory 3 Opaque for transparent photovoltaic solar energy – Let Koreans identify the ideal technology to transform Windows into solar energy Tesla Model 3 = 7th best-selling car in the US * The sale of Tesla Model 3 was almost three times the number 2 of the worldwide sale of electric vehicles in 2019 I think people have misunderstandings why Tesla (TSLA) is so highly valued Ralph Nader jumps in on the Tesla FUD Free the data – Exhibit A: Tesla Model S data saves driver from attempted suicide Tesla Model Y delivery rumors Poor Man’s Autopilot: Where Is The Outrage? Tesla Model 3 dominates American premium class small and medium-sized car market – 23% of sales in 2019 * Tesla lowers millions of tons of CO2 pollution and threatens a multi-trillion dollar industry Sales of fossil vehicles in worldwide free fall – A decrease of 4.7% in 2019! Sales of electric vehicles continue to grow – CleanTechnica report The White House that kills green energy & EV tax credits is not surprising TeslaTheater.com (Beta) is live Tesla Model Y is possible in Jay Leno’s garage

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement