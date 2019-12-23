advertisement

Cars

December 23, 2019 Jake Richardson

advertisement

Euro NCAP has published safety tests that assign 5-star ratings to both the Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan. Model X scores higher: 94% for Safety Assist and 98% for the protection of adult occupants. The safety score was the same as that of Model 3, which received the highest total Euro NCAP score ever.

There were two components of the evaluation of the protection of adult occupants. On the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the vehicle scored 8 out of 8. The score was 16 out of 16 in the side impact tests. The test score for occupants of children was 81% and the score of Vulnerable Road Users was 72%.

That the Tesla SUV had such high scores should probably not be a surprise. In the US it also received 5 stars from NHTSA and according to Tesla received the third best score of the decade (a detailed score that NHTSA does not use for public vehicle rankings), only the Model 3 and Model S.

On the Tesla blog, the company made this statement about the assessment: “All of these results are made possible by our fully electric architecture, which offers a low center of gravity, a rigid passenger compartment and a large crumple zone. And with our wireless updates, Model X (like all Tesla vehicles) remains even safer over time. “

The Taycan also had a 5-star rating, but the scores were not as high as those of the Model X. For example, the safety score was considerably lower at 74%, just like the score for the adult occupants at 85%. The vulnerable road user score was 70% and the score for the occupants was slightly higher at 83%.

It is only reasonable for consumers to be concerned or very concerned about vehicle safety due to the high death rate and the risk of injury while using personal transportation. Vehicle safety assessments help consumers make important decisions about which vehicles should and should not be purchased.

Particularly when it comes to EVs, there is so much anti-EV bias and misinformation that there seems to be quite some confusion among some people who think or believe EVs are problematic. In fact, there are EVs superior to comparable gas-powered vehicles in more than different ways, as we see in the Tesla reviews. Safety is one of the areas where EVs have an advantage.

If you are wondering who Euro NCAP is, here are some members of the organization: Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e V (ADAC), Germany; Department for transport (DfT), UK; Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Netherlands; Ministère de l’Economie, Luxembourg; Generalitat de Catalunya, Spain; International consumer research and testing, UK; FIA (represented by FIA Region 1), France; Swedish transport administration, Sweden; Thatcham Research, United Kingdom.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Jake Richardson Hello, I have been writing online for a while now and enjoy the outdoors. If you want, you can follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JakeRsol









advertisement