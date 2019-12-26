advertisement

Cars

26 December 2019 Matt Pressman

advertisement

Originally published on EVannex.

Aniseh Sharifi has been working in the automotive industry for 10 years. She says, “I grew up around cars – my brother and father were car enthusiasts and that’s all they ever talked about.” When she became known in Toronto Life magazine, she confessed: “I am a nerd for electric vehicles.” Aniseh says: “My EV has changed my life – and yes, I realize how cheesy that sounds.” She drives a Tesla Model 3.

She is also the only female manager in the Tesla Owner’s Club of Ontario. Through her work in the club, auto biz and writing (you can view her work in Autostrada, Dress to Kill and her own blog), Aniseh’s goal is to show the world that owning an EV can be easy, cost-effective are practical and fun.

In a recent article, Aniseh gives tips to get your Tesla Model 3 ready for winter – before it’s too late. She admits: “I have been a very bad girl this year. It has been snowing in Ontario for a month and I have just started preparing my car for the winter … the winter weather started very early this year.”

So why go out and get your Tesla ready for the winter? She says: “I have learned over the years that if I take good care of the things I value, they will last longer and be more efficient.”

Install winter tires

“When I got the Model 3, I chose the RWD and decided to buy winter tires for the car. It was such an eye-opening experience. Regardless of your vehicle’s powertrain, winter tires are required at temperatures below 7 ° C. Not only for your own safety, but also for the safety of others on the road. This is not a preference. Winter tires in Canada are a must, and I don’t care if you drive AWD or RWD. Also (certainly) turn your tires. “

Condition your battery

“It’s a great way to start up the battery in advance with your EV. … If you can start warming up the car while it is still connected – bonus! But even if you are not connected, warming up the car before you start driving will save you a considerable range. A cold battery is not as efficient as a battery that is heated. Make it a habit to pre-condition your car and you will use your range better. “

Aniseh warms up with Elon Musk’s infamous flame thrower via The Boring Company (Source: Aniseh Sharifi)

Clean the snow from your car

“If you are parked outside and the car has collected snow at night, remove as much snow as possible. This helps to improve visibility while driving, but also reduces the amount of energy required to defrost the windows.”

Winter mats

“Rubber mats protect the floor of your car against salt damage. They also keep the car clean when you are in and out of the car with your winter boots covered with snow. Winter mats in the car make a big difference when you live in areas with a lot of snow. Salt damage is real. I would be so broken if the interior of my car was damaged with something that I could have prevented by simply buying good quality mats. “

Aniseh protects its interior against snow, black ice, salt and mud with rubber floor mats for all weather conditions (source: Aniseh Sharifi)

Windshield wiper fluid

“Make sure you have been refilled. We use more windscreen washer fluid in winter to remove the salt while driving. You don’t want to have too few liquids on the highway. I usually have an extra bottle in my case in case.”

Wiper blades

“You know your windshield wipers are worn out when you turn on your windshield wipers, and it just makes a mess of your windshield. You can first try to clean them because they can be frozen or contain dirt. If you have holes or cracks in them notice the blades, you must replace them. “

Cover your car

“The next item I have in mind is (a Model 3) car cover. I want to cover my car while I’m in Vancouver for a few weeks this Christmas. I have heard that some Tesla owners keep their EVs for the winter. Then why don’t you cover it to make sure it is protected while in hibernation?!

If you like what Aniseh has to say, be sure to view more automotive advice on her informative blog. You can also follow her adventures with electric vehicles on Instagram and Twitter. And if you want some winter tips, fellow Canadian (and friend) Trevor Page recently gave some extra advice for winter riding in a Tesla Model 3.

Source: Aniseh Sharifi

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Matt Pressman is all about Tesla. He is an investor in TSLA, has ordered the Model 3 in advance and enjoys driving the company cars of the Model S and Model X family. As a co-founder of EVANNEX, a family company specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he was an employee / editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes about Tesla daily and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.









advertisement