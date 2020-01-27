advertisement

Cars

January 27, 2020 against Jose Pontes

advertisement

The European market for plug-in electric vehicles registered a record number of 77,000 vehicles (+ 88%!) In December, with the Dutch market contributing most to improving the market. Fully electric vehicles (+ 91% year on year) grew slightly faster than plug-in hybrids (+ 81%), with the distribution of the powertrain becoming even more friendly for fully electric vehicles (68% to 32% in December, versus 64% ) up to 36% in 2019).

The 64% share in 2019 is a huge 13% growth for pure electrical appliances compared to last year, when they only had 51%. I remember at that time celebrating that for the first time in 4 years 100% electrical devices were finally selling plug-in hybrids. … Oh, how times have changed!

The increase in sales last month pulled the last count of 2019 to a record of 564,000 units, an increase of 45% compared to 2018, while the brilliant performance in December allowed plug-ins to reach 6.1% last month (4.1 % for full-electrics or BEVs, only). That brought the last share of the plug-in electric car (PEV) 2019 to a record of 3.6% (2.2% BEVs), well above the result of 2.5% of 2018.

Will the plug-in share reach 6% this year? More? Place your bets!

In December, various models benefited from the Dutch sales pressure, which led to record results. No one did it more spectacularly than the Tesla Model 3, with the Californian breaking the record ever in Europe (22,137 units in December). The number two from Renault Zoe also got an annual performance out of its hat last month, which means that the French hatchback has already stepped up the revised version and must prepare to reach new heights in 2020.

Another big winner of the Dutch sales fever was the Audi e-tron, which finished 3rd in December, with a record of 4,225 units moved. It seems that Audi has already endured its own production hell and is ready to find its demand limits. The veteran VW e-Golf became 4th, with an amazing 2,998 registered units, the best result in 13 months. With this kind of performance the old geezer seems to say: “ID who? Never heard of it!”

A final mention goes to the # 6 BMW 330e, which registered 2,996 units, the fourth record month in a row of the model. The Bavarian probably suffers from the biggest bleeding of the Model 3 blackhole effect. BMW is going all-in for the 330th patch to reduce bleeding, at least until the i4 antidote is used.

Looking at the monthly model ranking

# 1 Tesla Model 3 – The poster child for electromobility had a memorable month. It had 22,137 registrations a new record for every plug-in vehicle in Europe in one month. Model 3 was a major beneficiary of the Dutch end-of-year rush and scored 12,053 registrations in the Netherlands. Deliveries in the UK also contributed a lot, ~ 2,700, and there were three other markets with four-digit performance (1,251 units in Norway, 1,188 in Switzerland and 1,250 in France). Various other markets also achieved substantial three-digit scores. Now that part of the Chinese demand for Model 3 is now being made locally, Tesla is expected to find more room to satisfy its domestic market, as well as Europe, so we would rate the organic demand from Model 3 on this side of the pond. year, in what could be the peak year of the Model 3 – because in 2021 a certain Model Y will create its own black hole effect.

# 2 Renault Zoe – The 4,700 deliveries declining deliveries in December (-14%), but it was still the best result of the French hatchback in 2019, meaning that the increase in production of the revised version has largely been completed and is now ready to fully start 2020, something that will prove to be important later in the year, because although its closest competitors (Peugeot 208 EV, Opel Corsa EV, VW ID.3 …) will spend the beginning of the year trying not to increase production, from day 1, the Zoe supplies thousands of units throughout the continent. Back to December France did the usual heavy lifting, with 2,097 registered units, but this time the Netherlands also had a four-digit score, with a record of 1,020 registered units, with Germany (780 units) and Switzerland (385 units being neutral) also important markets for the brutal EV.

# 3 Audi e-tron – With initial production problems now a thing of the past, the big Audi reached a record 4225 units last month, winning his first monthly podium place. And while most (3,054 units) went to the Netherlands (BiK change), the fact that e-tron has good growth prospects for 2020, thanks to the new (and cheaper) 71 kWh battery version and the launch of the interesting Sportback version , which adds a bit of flair to the boring exterior design of the regular e-tron. But not only the Netherlands pulled the heavy weight of the e-tron, because Norway (282 units), Switzerland (245) and Germany (182) also helped the Audi EV to reach the medals.

# 4 Volkswagen e-Golf – The evergreen German model hit 2998 units last month, an increase of 44% year-on-year (YoY), being the best performance in the last 13 months, which is a stunning result for a model that should now be in sunset mode for months and of which the successor now starts rolling the lines at the Zwickau plant. It looks like VW is going all the way in plug-ins and milking everything out of its current best-selling electric model. In terms of performance in December, the main markets for Volkswagen EV were Germany (764), the Netherlands (691), Norway (525) and Switzerland (348). By the way, have you noticed that Switzerland is one of the most important markets of all the top 4 E’s? Will Switzerland be the next Norway?

# 5 BMW i3 – The German hatchback rose by 21% in December 2,997 units, with the BMW pocket rocket that benefits from its unique formula (at least up to the Mini Cooper EV and Honda e land, it is the only premium city EV in the city – making it possible to become a future classic). Looking at individual countries, Germany (630 units) and the Netherlands (768) were the largest markets, with the following markets the UK (320) and France (485).

Looking at the ranking list of 2019, Model 3 as Julius Ceaser can say: “Veni, Vidi, Vici.” – “I came I saw I conquered.” At the start of the year, the Model 3 even gave a few months ahead of the competition. . In the end, the Californian actually kicked everyone’s ass on the way to the top, led the table since last March, and became the first Tesla to win Europe’s bestseller award, while also being the first time since 2010 that a Tesla reached the podium. Disruption, anyone?

The Renault Zoe, a double winner (2016 and 2017), won a silver medal last year, the 4th so far (2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019). This is the tallest standing model on the European stage, which has been around since 2013, was the French hatchback who took the # 2 spot in March. Furthermore, 3rd place achieved the double winner (2014 & 2015); then Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV flight. The Outlander PHEV also collected its usual best-selling SUV and PHEV titles, although the BMW 330e beat it in the last two months of the year for the last …

Will we finally see some competition on the plug-in hybrid field in 2020?

In December there were a few last-minute changes, the most important being the Audi e-tron that rose to # 8, putting those 7 BEVs in the top 8. Reveal, isn’t it?

Among the front runners, the Mercedes E300e / twins rose two places, to # 14, while the new BMW 330e jumped 3 places to # 17.

A mention goes to the # 16 Kia Niro PHEV, which registered only 301 units, its worst performance in more than 2 years. This was the clearest example of the “only deliver in 2020” contract from Kia Europe.

In addition to the top 20, December brought a number of brilliant results, such as the # 21 Volvo XC90 PHEV with 1,312 registrations. That was the best result of the Swede in 4 years. The new BMW X5 PHEV scored 1,453 units, the second record performance in a row. The Audi Q5 PHEV maintained its dominant position, with 847 units registered last month.

But the surprise of the month were the 1,336 units of SAIC’s MG ZS EV, by far the best result of any Chinese plug-in in Europe.

Looking at some subcategories, the Renault Zoe retained its B-segment trophy, the same as the Nissan Leaf in the C-segment, despite the fall from # 1 in 2018 to # 4 now. The medium-sized car category went to the Tesla Model 3 (and that should remain so in the near future), while in the luxury category the # 8 Audi e-tron surpassed last year’s winner, the Tesla Model X (# 9 last year) ), in the SUV category. The BMW 530e won the luxury car category, despite falling from # 8 to its current position at # 11 in 2018. The Tesla Model S has since dropped 14 positions, from # 6 in 2018 to # 20 in 2019.

In the end the multifunctional vehicle (MPV) category was again won by the BMW 225xe Active Tourer. The small crossover race is indeed slow at this point, but the Mini Countryman PHEV lost the title to the Hyundai Kona EV.

In the ranking of manufacturers, Tesla (20%) won the bestseller trophy, not only the first victory in Europe, but also the first podium performance since 2010.

Triple winner BMW (2016, 2017 and 2018) had to settle for second place, with a share of 13% and well ahead of # 3 Renault (8%, a decrease of 1 percentage points). The French brand returns to the podium, despite a short line-up, with Hyundai (7%) finishing in 4th place.

Looking to 2020, the Tesla Model 3 should build on its current success, possibly with around 120,000 units while underneath. Renault should start the year in a solid 2nd place, possibly reaching around 80,000 units by the end of the year, and Volkswagen will try to increase the production of its ID.3 as quickly as possible so that this year’s bronze medal can collect, with around 60,000-70,000 units.

I expect the European EV market to reach nearly one million units by 2020, which would be a great prelude to the next year, 2021, because it would mean that solid two-digit shares would be possible, and that would be the point where hell erupting EVs are becoming the new standard and we can order the ICE coffin in Europe.

If you prefer the sales charts with “Other”, these are here:

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Jose Pontes Jose has always been interested in the automotive industry, especially in electric cars, and since 2012 has watched the sales evolution of plug-ins via the EV Sales blog, giving him an expert view of where EVs are now and where they are went in the future. The EV Sales blog has become a go-to-source for people interested in selling electric cars around the world. Jose is now a partner in EV Volumes and collaborates with the European Alternative Fuels Observatory in the field of EV sales.









advertisement