January 8, 2020 against Jose Pontes

December had an astounding 22,983 plug-in registrations, a triple increase compared to the same month last year, and eventually beat one of the oldest records in modern EV history, the 15,879 units sold in December 2016 in the Netherlands.

This historic result was translated into a Norway-like share of 54% plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) last month, bringing the share of plug-in 2019 to 15% (compared to 6% in 2018). That is a great result that this market places with the third highest plug-in share in the world, only behind Norway and Iceland. However, this PEV market share takes on another dimension when we realize that fully electric vehicles (BEVs) represented 93% of registrations in 2019 and 99% (!) In December alone.

Of course, the higher tax on BEVs in 2020 is the main reason for this disruption, but after the usual sales hangover in Q1 2020, something this market is used to, expects things to pick up again around Q2 / Q3, ending with 2020 with another great result and the share of the plug-in well above the 20% limit.

Back to December: these great market performances were the result of a poor number of top results (of the 15 BEV models in the top 20, 11 had record sales and 3 had annual results), but the main reason for this historic result was the exceptional performance of the Tesla Model 3, which had 12,053 deliveries in December alone. That is not only the best result of the midsizer outside its home market, but also a new monthly all-time best for the Dutch market – all models of all types included.

Needless to say, the Model 3 was by far the best selling nameplate in the overall market, but what is really amazing was that the top 6 best selling models were all BEVs last month! How long does it take before the annual ranking looks like this?

In addition to the aforementioned Tesla Model 3 victory, second place went to the Audi e-tron in December, with 3,054 units delivered (the recently launched “50” version represented the majority of sales). The Nissan Leaf reached last place on the podium, with 1,075 registered units, while its French cousin, the highly revised Renault Zoe, ended the month on the 4th with 1,020 registered units (one of which was a new CleanTechnica EV).

Finally, the MG ZS EV from SAIC jumped to the 5th in December, with 967 registrations, by far the best result ever by a Chinese plug-in outside their home market, and after a three-figure performance in the UK in November, it is MG model the first Chinese EV to be delivered in large numbers to mainland Europe. A sign of things to come?

Looking at the 2019 ranking, the two most important news items are the 45% share (!) In the # 1 Tesla Model 3, not only the # 1 bestseller among plug-ins, but also overall and with a score (29,922) that was the largest annual volume since the 31,641 units of the Opel Astra, far back in 2000!

The climber of December was the Audi e-tron, which jumped 7 positions, right at the # 3 spot, eliminating the Nissan Leaf from the podium and preventing the Japanese hatchback from repeating its bronze medal.

Other last-minute changes were the Renault Zoe that climbed to # 8, the same position as in 2018; the MG ZS EV participates in the ranking in the last month of the year and ends 2019 at # 11; the Jaguar I-PACE climbing two places, to # 13; and the most expensive Teslas take the opportunity to climb a few positions, with the Model S jumping 3 positions to # 14 and the Model X to # 16.

These last three models were the highlights of the previous sales peak that took place a year ago, when expensive BEVs lost a large proportion of company car incentives. Their 2019 numbers were a fraction of those of 2018. The I-PACE retained 22% of its 2018 score, the Model X got 16% and the Model S performed worst, with only 9% of total sales from 2018 to 2019. … Auw.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV had a great year, jumping from 11th place in 2018 directly to 2nd, with 5,526 units delivered. That could have been even more if Hyundai had succeeded in getting more batteries. … More luck in 2020?

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV again won the best-selling PHEV title, but this time with a respectable 1,849 units, almost tripling the result last year. That is a particularly impressive achievement when you consider that the model does not benefit from important incentives.

Despite the lack of incentives, the plug-in hybrid category is growing organically, with the 2019 score of 4,931 units being the best year since 2016 (when PHEVs lost access to incentives), and it was not just the Outlander PHEV contributing to this growth, since the # 19 BMW 530th year on year grew 53% (YoY), the # 18 Volvo XC90 PHEV saw its sales increase 163% year-on-year to 337 units, the best year since 2016, and the new Volvo S / V60 PHEV registered 462 units , the best result in 4 years for the Swedish midsizer.

So yes, there is a place for plug-in hybrids on the market, even without access to incentives. That said, the BEV increase is expected to continue in 2020, with possibly only the Mitsubishi SUV against the blue wave in the top 20.

In the manufacturers’ ranking, Tesla (47%, an increase of 4 percentage points) won the 3rd consecutive title, in which Hyundai (10%, a decrease of 4 points) won the silver medal and Audi stole the bronze medal at the last minute and Kia raided, who dropped to 4th.

Finally, let’s see an example of the 2020 Best Seller race. How are you? Although the Tesla Model 3 and Audi e-tron remain hot sellers, with € 45,000 + EVs losing part of their tax incentives, smaller BEVs expect to gain significant ground, such as the Renault Zoe or the BMW i3. If Hyundai gets more batteries this year, the Kona EV can try to keep the silver medal, and the same can be said about Kia and his # 5 Niro EV.

With the aging VW e-Golf and Nissan LEAF unable to improve their 2019 result, and the Opel Ampera-e expects to be euthanized by PSA during the year, the MG ZS EV and the long list of pure electric models that will land this year (VW ID.3, Peugeot 208/2008 EV, Opel Corsa EV, etc.) there will be many open places in 2020.

