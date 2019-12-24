advertisement

24 December 2019 Jose Pontes

The European market for electric plug-ins for passengers (PEV) landed around 55,000 registrations (+ 44%) in November, with the Dutch market and plug-in hybrids (+ 80% year on year, or YoY) rising the most. while fully electric vehicles (BEVs) waited for the 2020 flood (+ 23%, their lowest growth rate since June 2018). This led to an unusually even distribution between the two types of powertrains in November (53% BEVs / 47% PHEVs versus 64% BEVs / 36% PHEVs for the year to November).

With plug-in hybrids that became faster, PEVs climbed up to 4.6% (2.4% only for BEVs) of the total car market. That brought the PEV share from 2019 to a record of 3.3% (2.1% BEVs), above the 2.5% result of 2018.

With the two bestsellers of EVs (Tesla Model 3 and Renault Zoe) expected to have strong results in the last month of the year, PHEVs continue to experience a sharp rise and the Dutch market expects to have a historic month in December. the European market reached a new record next month.

The big news in November was the big results from various medium-sized cars. The leading Tesla Model 3 (7,380 units in December, California’s best off-peak hours) worked as the igniter for older OEMs that eventually went all-in with plug-ins in this category, while the BMW 330e in November with 566 to 5th jump registrations , the third record month of the model in a row! With the Bavarian who bled the most of the Model 3 – it was after all BMW who was known for producing the Ultimate Drive Machine – BMW is rushing hard with its 330th patch to at least reduce bleeding until the i4 antidote is used. However, even other brands that are not as directly affected by Tesla, such as Mercedes and Volvo, are increasing their plug-in efforts with Volvo’s S / V60 PHEV twins reaching 828 registrations last month, while the Mercedes C300e / twins reached 1,207 units, the best result for the three-pointed star-medium plug-in since December 2016.

Although the Tesla Model 3 does not create enough gravity to become a black hole, as in the US, the force forces the usual suspects to step up their game. Win, win, right?

Monthly model ranking

# 1 Tesla Model 3 – The poster child for electromobility had its best off-peak hours in Europe so far, with 7380 deliveries in November. Model 3 benefited from the Dutch end-of-year rush and scored 3,973 units in the Netherlands alone. The UK, possibly the only European market not starved by the Dutch fever, also helped, as it had around 1500 deliveries. The other markets performed somewhat underperformed (452 ​​units in Norway, 231 in Switzerland and 225 in France), but that was because they were struck by the fact that Tesla Netherlands grabbed every available unit that it could get hold of.

With continued delays in the UK and record deliveries expected in the Netherlands, December could see a new record month for the Tesla midsizer, even if most markets will still suffer from hunger, which in turn will cause a peak in delivery in Q1 2020. We just need it organic demand of the Model 3 in Europe in the second quarter of next year, or more than a year after the landing of the sports sedan on the European continent. Great isn’t it?

# 2 Renault Zoe – The 3,231 deliveries November saw a fall in the number of deliveries year after year (-39%) as a result of the current skin change, meaning that some countries saw their registrations fall significantly (Germany, only 321 units). Nevertheless, sufficient units were supplied in important markets (France – 1,866 units, Italy – 253 registrations) to place it in second place. December should see it again on the growth path, with the French hatchback preparing for a strong start to 2020. It will also need it, as the Peugeot 208 EV and Opel Corsa EV cast their (small) shadow over the Renault EV a few months. Will the Zoe get into trouble with those two?

# 3 Volkswagen e-Golf – The evergreen German model hit 2753 registrations last month, with a fall of 11% on an annual basis, which is still a good result for a model that should be sunset mode since a few months … and his successor is now starting to roll off the Zwickau factory line. It seems that VW is going all-in with plug-ins and milking everything from its current best-selling electric model, even if this is not the best EV on the market. In terms of performance in November, the most important Volkswagen e-Golf markets were three, with Germany (925), Norway (803) and the United Kingdom (300), which swallowed the most deliveries.

# 4 Nissan Leaf – With the 62 kWh version delivered in volume, the Japanese model struck 2722 units last month, which is a decrease of 42%. Even worse, in the context of a fast-growing market. … Au. Will the Nissan BEV be able to leave this downward spiral? Unless Nissan significantly lowers prices, and I’m sure Nissan now has more than enough margin to do it, the Leaf looks irrelevant and outdated, especially alongside a certain VW ID.3. In terms of performance in November, the main Japanese markets for this model were Norway (535 units), the UK (500), the Netherlands (418), France (241) and Sweden (224).

# 5 BMW 330e – The original 330e was launched in Europe in 2015, basically as a compliant PHEV with a symbolic 7.6 kWh battery. Despite this, some metal was still able to move, sometimes with four-digit performance, such as the record of 1,566 units from March 2017. Things have continued since then and the Model 3 started seriously damaging Bimmer sales, so the German automaker had a strategy change for the 2nd generation of the plug-in hybrid. While the specifications continue (meh, only a 12 kWh battery, half of what the BMW X5 PHEV has), sales / production are really on a different level, with the German midsizer scoring a new registration record for the 3rd month in a row ! BMW had 2,666 deliveries in November, making it the best-selling PHEV of last month. How high the 330th goes is someone’s guess (5,000 a month?), But I think in this case the limit will first be found on the demand side. In November the largest markets of the 330th were the United Kingdom (1,100 units), Germany (416) and Portugal (203). What then? … Yes, I know – just tell him.

Looking at the ranking list of 2019, while Tesla can already arrange the 2019 Best Seller party for the Model 3 and Renault can think about finding a place for the silver Zoe medal, the 3rd place of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now also seems certain, because the # 4 Nissan Leaf failed to impress in November and the distance between the models (1,894 units) now seems insurmountable.

The Japanese hatchback should now worry about a 4th place from the hand wheels of the # 5 BMW i3, only 411 units behind.

Among the front runners, the Mini Countryman PHEV scored its best result since March, with 1,691 registrations, allowing it to climb a position to the 8th, while the BMW 530th (1,580 units, best score since March) was also up, to # 11, switch positions with his 225x Active Tourer family member.

BMW had another good month. The 330th was on the rise and in time joined the rankings in # 20.

The Daimler group had reasons to smile, with the Smart Fortwo EV and the E300e / twins climbing in one position, the small two-seater that went up to # 15, while the luxury sedan went to # 16.

A mention is due to the # 19 Tesla Model S, which had 855 registrations, its best off-peak hours this year, while the Model X scored 697 units – also its best off-peak hours this year.

Beyond the top 20, in addition to the aforementioned good results from various European PHEVs, November brought two other brilliant results, such as the popular VW Passat GTE with 1,875 units (the best model of the last 3 years) and the new BMW X5 PHEV with a record performance of 1,068 units in just the second full month on the market. It seems that BMW’s long-distance PHEV is again a success story for the Bavarian maker. Will we see that it will be the best-selling luxury plug-in?

Tesla (18%) is the leader in the manufacturers’ ranking, while BMW winner 2018 (14%) remains in second place, for Renault (9%) but with a short line-up. Mitsubishi and Hyundai remained well off the podium with a share of 7%.

Here are sales charts including “Other” (all other sales of PEV models combined) if you want to see these:

