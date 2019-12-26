advertisement

If you thought Apple fanboys were particularly annoying and inexplicably obsessed with the daily routine of a trillion-dollar company, then you probably never met an industrious Tesla fan. Because no matter how fanatic Apple fans are, Tesla enthusiasts are perhaps the most rabid – dare I say, fan base – in the technical room.

The last copy of a Tesla fan who had gone into the wild was a man so in love with the company that he decided to implant the RFID chip from his Model 3 key card in his hand. The advantage is, I think, that it is now slightly easier to open your car door. The disadvantage is that you now have an RFID chip.

Originally uncovered by Fox 13 Salt Lake City, the affected Tesla enthusiast – whose name is Ben Workman – lives in Utah and was forced to do this wild little experiment out of sheer curiosity.

Of course it turned out to be quite a challenge to find a medical professional who was clearly an unnecessary and downright useless procedure. As Workman points out, doctors refused to do it, just like vets. Eventually Workman enlisted the help of a local piercing studio to help with the procedure.

That said, it’s not surprising to hear that Workman has previously implanted other items on his body, including a magnet.

If anything sounds familiar, it is because Workman, believe it or not, is not the first to implant a Tesla RFID chip on his or her person. That honor belongs to Annie Dansby, who underwent a similar procedure a few months ago.

The video below describes Dansby’s procedure and it is not for the faint of heart. On the other hand, I still open car doors the old-fashioned way, so who am I to judge?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GznE6tonlYU [/ embed]

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

