advertisement

Cars

January 19, 2020 Zachary Shahan

advertisement

In recent weeks and months, the Netherlands received the largest share of the press from EV fans thanks to an astonishing 54% plug-in vehicle (PEV) market share at the end of 2019 and the Tesla Model 3 with around twice as many 2019 sales as the # 2 Volkswagen Polo. However, a few other markets are really starting to rise. One is Switzerland. The rather rich European country closed the year with a market share of 5.5% according to EV Volumes.

Far and far away was the Swiss plug-in vehicle (PEV) Model 3, with 29% of the market share of PEV. That in itself had ~ 1.6% of the total car market in Switzerland and set the Model 3 to # 4 in the total car market in the country, with only the Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Golf.

All in all, the Swiss PEV market increased by 82% in 2019, according to EV Volumes. Unlike the leading Model 3, the stable Renault Zoe had a solid appearance and swallowed 10% of the PEV market, followed by the BMW i3 with 6% and the Hyundai Kona EV with 5%.

Only a handful of countries have reached 5.5% plug-in vehicle share. However, many are not far away and once a country reaches 5–6%, the EV share is rising rapidly. These are the countries with the most market share for plug-in vehicles and how they got there (note that these numbers include fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids):

Norway:

2012 – 3%

2013 – 6%

2014 – 14%

2015 – 22%

2016 – 29%

2017 – 39%

2018 – 49%

2019 – 56%

Iceland:

2015 – 3%

2016 – 5%

2017 – 14%

2018 – 19%

2019 – 25%

The Netherlands:

2017 – 2%

2018 – 6%

2019 – 15%

Sweden:

2015 – 2.6%

2016 – 3.6%

2017 – 5%

2018 – 8%

2019 – 11%

Will Switzerland reach 8% in 2020? 15%? Something else?

We now have a special Tesla sales page. If you want to see more data and graphs about Tesla sales in different countries or worldwide, click on that link.

* If you want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S or Model X and get some free Supercharging miles, use my special, magical, unicorn blessed reference code: https://ts.la/zachary63404. You can also get a $ 100 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

Related stories:

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement