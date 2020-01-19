advertisement

January 19, 2020 Zachary Shahan

Last year there were some amazing Tesla Model 3 sales results and before we would get too far in 2020, I wanted to better emphasize two of these 2019 milestones.

We publish many articles on sales milestones for electric vehicles (usually Tesla) around the world – for example, the Tesla Model 3 becomes the best-selling luxury car in the US and by far the best-selling EV worldwide. But there are a number of markets where the Model 3 was more than just the top luxury car or top luxury vehicle or even the top car in general. In Norway and the Netherlands, the Model 3 was the best-selling car of any kind in any class in 2019.

And it didn’t even come close. In the Netherlands, the Model 3 had about twice as much revenue as the # 2 Volkswagen Polo. In Norway, the Model 3 achieved 1.7 x sales of the # 3 Volkswagen e-Golf (another electric vehicle).

We have previously published sales charts for the best electric vehicles in those countries, and I will share them again at the bottom, but we had not yet made any charts of the general top sellers in the car market … so far. To place the unprecedented success of Model 3 in these two countries in a broader visual perspective, here are graphs of the top 5 models in each country:

That is how you reduce the use of gasoline, gasoline, air pollution and CO2 emissions.

It would be great to see that at least a few other electric models reach such sales levels, but at the very least we should be grateful for the wide popularity of the Model 3 and how much it is inspiring for future electric vehicle models and business invention among older automakers. Until they can catch up, this is how their electric vehicle sales have compared to Model 3 in these two countries and worldwide:

We now have a special Tesla sales page. If you want to see more data and graphs about Tesla sales in different countries or worldwide, click on that link.

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society to help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









