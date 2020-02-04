advertisement

Tesla had a nice Tuesday on Wall Street when enthusiasm for the electric car manufacturer’s business prospects lowered the company’s share price to $ 1,000 per share.

Shortly after the opening of the US stock markets, Tesla’s shares rose by up to 20% and peaked at $ 940.13. This contributed to the profits, which were close to $ 300 per share in just two trading sessions. Progress has increased the automaker’s total value to more than $ 160 billion, after hitting just $ 100 billion less than two weeks ago.

“If you try to apply logic to a step of this size, you’re wasting your time,” said Jesse Cohen, analyst at Investing.com.

Tesla got a boost due to a combination of factors that speak for him. On Monday, Panasonic, which manufactures electric batteries with Tesla at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, announced that business had become profitable for the quarter ending December 31, a quarter earlier than expected.

Billionaire Ron Baron, an early investor in Tesla, also said he believed the company could generate $ 1 trillion in sales over the next ten years. His company Baron Capital owns around 1.63 million Tesla shares worth nearly $ 1.5 billion based on Tesla’s share price on Tuesday.

As trading continued, Tesla stocks fell back from the daily high, but still remained up more than 17% at around $ 914.

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky gave Tesla fans reason to buy the company’s stock when he raised his price target for the stock from $ 556 to $ 808 per share – expensive S and X models.

Tesla’s rapid rise on Wall Street was less than a week ago after the company had better earnings and sales than expected in the fourth quarter. In early January, Tesla set a record for vehicle delivery in a single business quarter.

Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, said Tesla’s recent stock market performance was reminiscent of Amazon in 2010. Munster said at the time, investors were deciding that Amazon would ultimately deliver consistent profits due to a large addressable consumer market him a long way for growth.

“If investors continue to give the benefit of the doubt to a handful of companies, Tesla’s market cap will likely move above current levels over the next five years,” said Munster.

He said another factor likely to push Tesla’s share price higher was a “short squeeze.” Tesla was one of the most condensed stocks on Wall Street, which means that some investors have borrowed Tesla’s shares in hopes that the share price will fall. As the value of stocks rises, short sellers have to buy stocks to cover their short positions. In this way, they help to increase the price of the Tesla share.

“With today’s move moving, short covering is likely to be the primary factor in the move,” Munster said.

Jeffrey Sica, director of Sica Wealth Management, said the profits in Tesla’s shares “had wiped out practically every short position in Tesla’s shares” and investors should not lose their heads in the face of the rapid rise in Tesla’s share price.

“Some typical Tesla analysts started to foam in the mouth with delusions, which successfully forced the shorts to cover,” said Sica. “My advice is that investors sell at this rally.”

