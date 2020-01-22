advertisement

Air quality

January 22, 2020 against Johnna Crider

Tesla indicates that there has been no “unintended acceleration” in its vehicles (apart from unintended acceleration caused by drivers accidentally stepping on the accelerator pedal, which occasionally happens in all vehicles). However, something else destructive may have been intended by unintended acceleration claims, and not by Tesla. I want to zoom out quickly and sketch a larger image to see before I return to it.

Here we have a company that is one of the strongest fighters for humanity itself. It chooses to make products that are safe for people and for the planet – safer for the people in the cars and also safe because they do not contribute to the mass pollution that other vehicles do. However, some people lose from reducing pollution. These people are people with ties to the oil industry. The image is vivid, but you have to take a few steps back to see it in its entirety.

Carbon Impact Matters

Carbon pollution is the main cause of climate disruption. It makes extreme weather worse and threatens the stability of our agricultural and water cycles. Tesla has been intensified and has created solutions. No, Tesla is not the only company in the world that does something, but it is the most prominent. It is the most popular and attracts the most attention, and it may be the company that most shifts an industry (or more) of fossil fuels.

When I looked at Tesla’s Carbon Impact web page today, the amount of carbon not created through emissions from Tesla vehicles was more than 3,564,442 tons. Tesla vehicles, unlike fossil fuels, do not have an exhaust pipe to push out carbon, which is an estimate of how much these vehicles have reduced CO2 pollution compared to a comparable gas car.

In 2018, The Guardian published an article that indicated that vehicles are the largest source of carbon dioxide pollution in America. “For the first time in more than 40 years, the largest source of greenhouse gas pollution in the US is not electricity production, but transportation – cars, trucks, planes, trains and shipping.” This article was published around the time that Tesla started delivering its best-selling EV, the Model 3.

Burning a gallon of gasoline yields 20 pounds of carbon dioxide. The average car emits around 6 tons of carbon dioxide every year. In 2015 there were an estimated 263.6 million registered vehicles in the United States. The total number of Tesla vehicles sold by 2015 was almost 80,000. So if we do the math, 263.6 million is multiplied by 6 tons, equivalent to 1,581,600,000 tons of carbon produced by vehicles only in 2015. These numbers have since multiplied enormously.

What was the intention?

We do not know that one of the NHTSA claims is fraudulent, but we do know that there have been clear and precise campaigns to smear Tesla and Elon Musk. If Tesla succeeds in switching us from the use of fossil fuels to the use of renewable energy, some billion industries will fall. They will not perish without a fight. So, whether the intentions were bad in this recent story or not, we must not forget that there is a lot of money on the table and in fact works in different ways to try to bring down Tesla, or at least to slow down growth.

FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) is something that these industries and short sellers always use. They attack people who support Tesla, who say something positive about it. I would not let it pass by filing fake NHTSA complaints and / or reinforcing claims by wrapping them and putting them on the media.

The truth is that shorts bet a certain amount on the failure of Tesla’s shares. If the stock price is higher than what they bet, they lose – and they have already lost billions in 2020 alone. In some cases, short sellers may have actual connections with the oil industry. In other cases, they just bought the story that Tesla is a failing company. Either way, both groups have a shared desire – that Tesla perishes.

In my opinion, short sellers are the vultures of the stock market, partying on the rotten remains of companies that have failed. With regard to Tesla, many of which hoped it would fail, they do not care about the bigger picture or the fact that carbon contributes to an increase in climate change. They only think about money.

You can’t deny that Australia has just been on fire – a deadly fire that damaged the ecosystem of an entire continent and poisoned rivers, leading to the killing of fish by hundreds of thousands. I mean, you can deny these facts, but your personal beliefs about whether they exist do not diminish the fact that they exist.

Short sellers who bet against Tesla and lose badly because they witness a historic rise in shares and sentiment around the company may be motivated to go to the extreme. In their death struggle (metaphorically spoken here), some of them will fight harder. We don’t know the details of the recent NHTSA submissions and petition, but anyway, we can expect more NHTSA complaints and more false claims about Tesla vehicles in the future from people on Twitter who do the DOJ and the SEC in their tweets tagging. As long as large industries lose money as a result of the rise of Tesla, there will be large amounts of money and resentment behind the company (and its supporters). Be alert. Don’t be misled by misleading claims.

