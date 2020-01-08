advertisement

January 8, 2020 against Vijay Govindan

On January 7, 2020, Barron noted that Tesla had become the most valuable car company in the history of America. Let me repeat: not just currently. We are talking about the most valuable American car company since America was born. Congratulations to Elon, Tesla and the team for unlocking this achievement!

Tesla beats the old record of car makers in 1999 owned by Ford, at $ 81 billion. How valuable is Tesla? After the sharp rise of January 8, Tesla is valued at nearly $ 89 billion. Of course, the purists will claim that it is not an inflation-adjusted peak or the largest enterprise value (business value includes equity and debt). Let us call it a non-inflation-adjusted peak and market capitalization. It’s impressive anyway.

Tesla transformed the drive for sustainable energy and became the most valuable American car company within 10 years. We are not talking about telephones with a high margin. We are talking about a capital-intensive, ruthless, heavily anchored industry supported by lobbyists.

Another way to see the importance of Tesla’s performance is to compare Tesla with General Motors, Ford and the market capitalization of Fiat Chrysler. According to Yahoo Finance, GM was worth $ 52 billion from 1/8/20, Ford was valued at $ 38 billion, FCAU at $ 25 and Tesla at $ 85 billion. The value of Tesla is greater than GM and Fiat Chrysler together, and is almost greater than GM and Ford together. (On Google Finance, a little different, Tesla is worth more than GM and Ford combined). In fact, Tesla is not far from being worth more than GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler combined.

As Frugal Moogal and I have speculated in recent weeks, there are many reasons for the increase in Tesla. One reason that is rarely discussed is the expected increase in car sales in Tesla over the next two years. The graph below excludes Tesla Energy’s growth over the next two years, but tries to predict Tesla’s future car sales.

Commented Tesla bear and Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy states: “The framework contextualises the lofty assumptions that are embedded in the stock – to justify the current share price one must demonstrate that by 2025 Tesla the annual volume will grow to 1.2 million units ” The same analyst raised his 12-month Tesla price target from $ 200 to $ 350 in an effort to go from being completely absurd to semi-reasonable.

I expect Tesla to produce 150,000 units in China and to produce another 150,000 Model Y this year. As the disaster continues, I expect both to double production next year, accompanied by the production of the CyberTruck and the Berlin factory that is coming online. Sometime in 2021, Tesla produced more than a million vehicles within a year. This is remarkable. I hesitate to estimate after 2021 because Tesla is growing so fast. I do not consider these super bull numbers, but numbers based on what is really possible.

* The asterisk in the title is mentioned because everyone regards Tesla as a car company. I disagree with that simplification, as do many of the writers here at CleanTechnica. Tesla is an energy and technology company that acts as a car company. This is one reason why Wall Street analysts are completely confused. Most stick to one industry segment. Tesla crosses several large segments. That is difficult for the spreadsheet jockeys to model. What they lack is that the energy and technology markets are enormously larger than the car market. At its peak, Exxon was trading nearly $ 500 billion in value. Microsoft and Apple are currently worth more than $ 1,000 billion. For more information on this topic, see: “No, Tesla is NOT the largest American automaker ever.”

Disclosure: I bought back my Tesla shares a few days ago and have been on Tesla cars for a long time. The FUD has not reached the level that I expected. Don’t worry, I have pained hard to buy and sell Tesla from comments in my last post. I expect the same in this one. Keep it up!

Use my referral link to receive 1,000 free Supercharger miles with the purchase and delivery of a new Tesla vehicle, or earn a $ 100 award after system activation through purchase or registration for solar panels: https://ts.la/vijay59877

About the author

Vijay Govindan Vijay Govindan is a Cleantechnica writer part-time. Through his writing, Vijay tries to increase the realized potential of humanity.

Against human trafficking. Tesla Model 3 LR owner. His claim to fame is that Tesla and Elon have responded to an article he wrote, liked, or tweeted again with the Tesla community. Just once. 😉

https://cleantechnica.com/2019/06/23/our-new-tesla-myths-page/

#WeChooseTesla, #RenewableEnergy and #YangGang supporter. Long Tesla shares. Has a healthy skepticism about the Q-branch of the Tesla investment community. Made it to one $ tslaq block list.

Follow him on Twitter @ vijaygovindan17.









