With Tesla shares in a historic career, the company earlier today became the most valuable automobile company the US has ever seen. This is a remarkable achievement, given all the unrest Tesla has experienced in recent years. From a seemingly endless number of production problems to a handful of controversies in which Elon Musk is involved, Tesla has impressively passed over there in a relatively short period of time.

Tesla shares traded at $ 254 two and a half months ago. Today, for the first time in history, Tesla shares reached the $ 470 threshold. All in all, Tesla shares rose 85% in just a few weeks. As it looks now, Tesla’s market capitalization fluctuates around $ 84.3 billion, giving the EV maker a rating higher than even Ford was at the height of its popularity.

All the more impressive, Tesla’s valuation today is now only $ 2 billion for the combined market capitalization of Ford and GM.

Regarding the apparently abrupt valuation for Tesla shares, a few factors play a role. To begin with, the interest in the recently revealed Tesla Cybertruck seems to be quite high, despite some concerns about the somewhat polarizing design of the vehicles.

Second, in 2019, Tesla set a new record for deliveries. When the dust had settled, Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles year-round, compared to 182,400 vehicles in 2018.

Thirdly, there is renewed optimism about Tesla’s prospects in China. So far, Musk has been in China today at the company’s Shanghai plant, where he said it will serve as a “template for future growth.” Musk specifically said that Tesla is aiming for a production speed of 500,000 cars per year in Shanghai alone.

Interestingly, Musk added that Tesla’s Shanghai plant will help with the production of the Model Y, a crossover version of the Model 3. Musk said the Model Y company might expect the Model Y to be more popular than all vehicles from other companies combined.

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

