January 1, 2020 Vijay Govindan

There have been many pieces on the rocket of the Tesla stock last month. According to stockcharts.com, Tesla went from a low price of 328.69 on 2 December 2019 to a closing price of 430.38 on 27 December 2019 (since then it has fallen slightly). This is a phenomenal return of 30.9% gain in less than 30 days. I speculated earlier for many reasons why it happened. However, it appears that the reason can be very simple. Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to achieve higher profits in 2019 and 2020 compared to what they thought 3 months ago.

Tesla’s revenue estimates have increased over the last 3 months for Q4 2019, Q1 2020, 2019 and 2020.

The old adage on Wall Street is simple: higher earnings expectations will lead to the stock price following. The trend towards higher income is apparent from all the figures below.

The average Wall Street consensus for 2020 is that Tesla earns $ 5.84 per share in earnings. With 179.13 million shares outstanding, that 2020 would be a profit of $ 1.044 billion. Cha Ching! The crazy thing is that an analyst expects more than $ 20 profit for 2020. That would generate $ 3,582 billion in revenue. That is a lot of giga factories that can be built !!

If Tesla earns $ 1 billion next year, what does that do for operational cash flow minus Capex? You may have forgotten, but income is an important part of the operational cash flow. Normal investors want to see if the company can earn money after investing in capital expenditure (tangible fixed assets). According to this graph from the Q3 2019 update, Tesla had an operational cash flow of less than $ 1 billion in the last 12 months (see the dark red bar on the right of the second graph):

From the Q4 2018 update, Tesla lost $ 1 billion in net income in 2018. With that, it was able to earn $ 2 billion in net cash, mainly due to depreciation and share-based compensation (see last row, fourth column from the left in the table) Below). If profits fall to + $ 1 billion in 2020, I think we can expect Tesla to have $ 4 billion in operational cash flow next year. Tesla has been keeping a close eye on the investments, even with Gigafactory 3 (GF3), Model Y development and Supercharger expansion. If we assume a CapEx of $ 2 billion next year, the amount that Tesla adds to his cash balance is $ 2 billion. However, the $ 2 billion in CapEx can be very pessimistic, given the smooth operation of Tesla in 2019.

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, Tesla had $ 5.3 billion in cash. If Tesla earns a similar amount in Q4 2019 as Q4 2018 ($ 200 million) plus depreciation and share-based compensation ($ 700 million), Tesla will end 2019 with $ 6.2 billion. With the $ 2 billion we have calculated above, Tesla can end up at the end of 2020 with $ 8.2 billion in cash. With so much cash, growing revenue and a multi-year technological leadership, short sellers would claim that Tesla is definitely bankrupt.

Why do analysts increase estimates?

This raises the question, why do analysts increase estimates? I say it’s a trifecta of good news.

1) GF3 runs well based on photos from outside the factory. The first deliveries have already started in China from GF3. Estimates are for 150,000 vehicles produced in China per year, with Tesla ultimately producing 500,000 per year.

2) We have the production and delivery of model Y this year. We have no idea how much Tesla will produce to get started, but Elon Musk thinks the Y might outsource the Model 3, Model S, and Model X over time. Perhaps we will learn more about the Q4 2019 conference call.

3) Finally, Tesla Energy is an undervalued segment. We have the Megapack, Tesla Solar Roof V3, Powerwall activities and virtual power plants all growing nicely.

2020 sets Tesla for an even bigger 2021, when the CyberTruck, Semi and GF4 come online in Berlin. All this excludes dramatic increases in Full Self Driving.

Final thoughts

I don’t expect $ 20 in revenue next year. Maybe it’s a good idea to dampen expectations. We have seen this story before, at the end of 2018, when earnings estimates were increased and the stock climbed higher and higher. Suddenly the carpet was pulled back when the profits were too ambitious and the earnings estimates were drastically lowered by analysts. The stock followed. Innocent investors have been burned.

We can already see that analysts are starting the FUD machine that Tesla will miss deliveries for 4Q 2019. A potential error in deliveries of 1% causes the stock to fall by almost 4%.

The good news is that Tesla lays the foundation for production and deliveries have only just begun. In addition, the fact that Tesla had an official ceremony to celebrate the first deliveries from GF3 is news that is far more important than a potential short-term delivery and that almost nobody expected a year ago. The analyst’s story is good for the algo bots who act quickly, but not for everyone with a heartbeat.

Tesla’s recent stock jump is accompanied by Nio, whose stock rose 60% higher after beating delivery estimates and reducing the quarterly loss. That is a good omen for robust deliveries when Tesla numbers come out. We must encourage all companies that help Tesla in its mission to accelerate the transition of the world to sustainable energy.

Happy new year for all my CleanTechnica readers! The Roaring 20 looks like a big springboard that will change the way we produce and consume electricity. May the new year and the new decade bring us health, wealth and a cleaner future.

* Disclosure: I have already sold all my Tesla shares and have been on Tesla cars for a long time. I intend to buy back shares when the FUD reaches absurd levels. We’re not there yet.

Use my referral link to receive 1,000 free Supercharger miles with the purchase and delivery of a new Tesla vehicle, or earn a $ 100 award after system activation through purchase or registration for solar panels: https://ts.la/vijay59877

About the author

Vijay Govindan Vijay Govindan is a Cleantechnica writer part-time.

