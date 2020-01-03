advertisement

January 3, 2020

This morning, Tesla released its Q4 2019 vehicle production and delivery results, with an all-time record of around 112,000 vehicles in Q4 and ~ 367,500 vehicles in 2019 in general. This result surpasses the bottom of Tesla’s annual guidance (360,000 to 400,000 vehicles) and is an increase of 50% compared to 2018 deliveries.

The deliveries of the Q4 vehicle consisted of 19,450 S and X and 92,550 Model 3s. The annual totals for 2019 are just under 67,000 S and X and just under 301,000 Model 3. The total of 367,500 is an increase of 50% compared to the 245,240 deliveries of 2018.

Here is an excerpt of the most important part of Tesla’s Q4 update (click to zoom in):

Note that Tesla has also added some updated information about the Shanghai Gigafactory; almost 1,000 Model 3s have been produced to date, and a peak production of more than 3,000 vehicles per week has been demonstrated. Note that the maximum run rate is not the same as the sustained run speed (the last figure for this is more than 1,000 vehicles per week), but is nevertheless a good indication that the Shanghai Gigafactory should be able to run at a respectable pace in the coming weeks rise and months.

We have also learned that Tesla plans to start delivering the volume of the Shanghai Model 3s on January 7 and has made the price of the Model 3 even more attractive to Chinese consumers. The price is now on the Tesla China website at 299,050 RMB (approximately $ 42,933) after grants. This crushes the Chinese prices of medium-sized sedans from BMW and Mercedes.

Did you expect Tesla to meet its 2019 guidelines? What are your predictions for 2020 Tesla deliveries? Please jump in the comments to share your thoughts.

Here are a few interactive charts of Tesla model deliveries over time (may not work on all devices):

