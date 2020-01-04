advertisement

January 4, 2020 Johnna Crider

In ANCAP’s latest annual rankings, which stands for Australasian New Car Assessment Program, 2 of the 3 safest cars in Australia were electric vehicles. They are Tesla’s Model X and Model 3.

ANCAP said in a statement that the top 3 safest cars for 2019 were the Tesla Model X, Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was # 1 in the rankings with a score of 90.2%.

Model X scored 89.6% and performed particularly well in the passenger protection categories.

“Model X received a record-even high score of 98% for adult occupant protection, with full points awarded for driver protection in all four full crash tests – frontal offset, full width, lateral collision and angled pole,” said ANCAP leader James Goodwin.

The Model 3 was a very close third and even scored 89.6%.

Goodwin tells us that both the Tesla Model X and Model 3 have achieved the highest Safety Assist scores to date – 94%. It is far ahead of everyone else who has been assessed this year. These safety assessments are based on a series of independent tests and safety assessments that are internationally recognized. They include a series of destructive physical crash tests, an assessment of onboard safety features and equipment, and performance testing of active technologies to prevent collisions.

It is good to see that electric vehicles make the top 3 when it comes to the safest vehicles in Australia. It shows another reason why people should buy electric vehicles. Who doesn’t want to keep his family and himself as safe as possible?

The demand for Tesla is real, and the high safety scores will make the demand even higher as more people learn about this important benefit, especially as Tesla comes with more vehicles for people to choose from in classes they prefer, such as the Model Y and the Cybertruck (which, to be honest, is in a class of its own).

We have covered the safety benefit of electric vehicles in a free 2018 report: the EV safety benefit. Maybe it’s time for an update. Safety report after safety report – from the US, Europe or Australia – places Tesla’s electric vehicles at the top of the charts.

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









