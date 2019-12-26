advertisement

26 December 2019 Johnna Crider

Originally published on My Tesla Adventure.

It was the night before Christmas and 2 am. The only one that moved was Tesla’s Starman (Eli Burton), sitting in his Tesla and opening the gift that Santa Musk had given him.

Tesla’s new Full Self Driving Preview detects stop signs and intersection lights🚦video 🎥 by @EliBurton_ pic.twitter.com/DV4TWfEMXB

– World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) December 24, 2019

In the video above, Eli, aka Starman from My Tesla Adventure, gives us an example of Tesla’s Full Self Driving technology and a first look at the latest update of Tesla’s software version 2019.40.50.1. Eli shows us various new and exciting things that came with this Christmas Eve update.

updates

Driver profiles.

New settings have been added in this update, including navigation settings such as voice guidance volume levels for navigation and traffic information settings. Eli also points out how important driver profiles are for those who can share their car or have more than one Tesla. With this function, Tesla ensures that your car is exactly at your comfort level, from climate control to sound.

Save Dashcam clips to Honk.

This would help Tesla owners in traffic to record evidence of accidents that would help them in court. It also reminds us that honking is sometimes not necessary and is nicer for people on the road.

Adaptive suspension with suspension.

Adaptive Suspension Damping now has three tailor-made modes:

Comfort provides a softer ride and a more relaxed driving experience.

Auto replaces by default to respond faster to dynamic driving.

Sport continues to provide a firmer, more controlled ride that increases driver involvement and road connection.

TRAX v0.1.

You can make your own music in a Tesla! Just like with the Tesla sketchpad for drawing, you can create an “audio masterpiece” with TRAX. Eli picks up the app and loads it on the screen and is a bit enthusiastic about the fact that you can mix music. There is also a keyboard and Eli breaks out a two-second jam session with Beethoven.

Voice keyboard.

With this function you can dictate text in your car like I do with Google Text to Speech. Now people will blame Tesla for their typos. This function can be accessed via the microphone icon on the keyboard (such as on the phone).

Spell.

Backgammon. You can play against your passenger or against your Tesla. This actually reminded me of the TV program Person of Interest, in which Harold played chess against The Machine, an AI he made.

Stardew Valley. The theme of this game is that you have inherited the old farm plot from your grandfather and that you now have to learn to live off the land.

Tesla Theater.

With Tesla Theater you can now view Twitch streams in the app.

Camp mode.

With Tesla, your car can play the air flow, temperature, interior lighting and music. You can also power your devices. This is the mode for Eli only because he loves camping in his Tesla. He explains why this update is vital. “It has always been a bit frustrating for me that if I want to drive something from the car, I have to leave the door open to trap the Tesla.” Eli can’t wait to try this new camp mode.

Phone improvements.

Your Tesla can now read your texts to you and you can send text messages by speaking them out loud to the speakers in your Tesla and it will send them. Eli sends himself a test message in the video and it’s pretty funny to see Tesla helping him talk to himself.

Voice commands.

You can say things like, “Let me see the rear camera” and it will show you the rear camera. These assignments are built to understand the natural language. Tesla focused on assignments that should touch the screen as little as possible, so that you can keep your eyes on the road. Re-read that if you have a Tesla deficiency. You can now tell your car to take you home or to your favorite restaurant and do many other things without touching the screen. This may seem simple, but it is a huge advance in technology that contributes to safer driving. That is why Tesla is a technology company, not just a car company.

Example of fully self-driving

With the new Tesla update, the car can recognize traffic cones, stop signs and stop lines, garbage cans and traffic lights and their colors, if you try to run a stop sign under autopilot, the car emergency brakes and force you to take over after pic .twitter. com / 2GYuPEaXPV

– Ayman 📸 (@wholesnack) December 25, 2019

This preview shows us the improvements of the driving visualization that show more new objects, such as traffic lights, stop signs and selected road markings that had not been seen in earlier versions of Autopilot. However, this is an example, which means that you see improvements in the software, but it is not yet an FSD. So don’t forget to stop at the stop signs and red lights.

