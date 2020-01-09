advertisement

One of the problems with Tesla’s Autopilot function – if you want to call it that – is that it often gives drivers a false sense of security. Although the function usually works well and can certainly relieve some of the stress while driving, it is by no means an invitation for drivers to completely ignore their environment.

However, some Tesla drivers have the bad habit of taking advantage of the Autopilot feature in bizarre and sometimes downright dangerous ways. A few years ago, for example, a Tesla driver made a video recording of breakfast in the back seat of his car while his car was driving on a highway without anyone in the front seat. And last year a video appeared from a Model 3 owner who was completely asleep at the wheel in the middle of heavy rush hour traffic in California.

The newest addition to the chronicles of Tesla riders who have gone wild comes from Canada. According to a CHCH report, a Tesla driver was arrested this week for speeding while driving 84 MPH on an Ontario road. Although that is not a major problem in itself, the driver of the car has activated the Autopilot function and, believe it or not, he was flossing his teeth when he was noticed by authorities.

The driver, who is reportedly 58 years old, was arrested and is accused of careless driving.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the 58-year-old was arrested after Burlington officers persuaded a Tesla in Oakville.

He claims that the driver used both hands to floss while the vehicle was on autopilot.

Tesla naturally warns drivers against such behavior. “While using Autopilot,” Tesla warns, “it is your responsibility to stay alert, to keep your hands on the wheel at all times, and to keep control of your car.”

Below is a video of the aforementioned Model 3 owner who sleeps behind the wheel:

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

