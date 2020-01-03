advertisement

2019 was perhaps a turning point for Tesla. Not only did the company prove that it could consistently make a profit, it even managed to meet its delivery target for the year. Although this may not seem like a major problem at first sight, Tesla’s CEO Eles Musk has a long history of making ambitious production and sales forecasts that often fall short. However, in 2019 Tesla delivered a number of skeptics and proved that they were wrong.

Earlier today, Tesla published its delivery figures for the fourth quarter and revealed that it delivered a record number of 112,000 vehicles for the quarter, which represents an increase of 15,000 compared to the previous quarter. In addition, Tesla produced 104,891 vehicles for the quarter. The production and delivery figures of Tesla in particular exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts.

Naturally, the Model 3 was the best-selling Tesla vehicle for the quarter, with the EV mass market accounting for nearly 83% of deliveries.

advertisement

Tesla was able to deliver 367,500 vehicles throughout the year. To place this figure in the right context, Tesla delivered 182,400 and 48,000 vehicles in 2018 and 2017 respectively. In short, the sale of Tesla is booming. Just as important, Tesla seems to finally get a grip on the production of Model 3 after she had remarkable bottlenecks in the production at an early stage.

“We continue to focus on expanding production in both the US and our newly launched facility in Shanghai,” Tesla said in a press release.

“Despite the fact that we were groundbreaking at Gigafactory Shanghai less than 12 months ago, we have already produced just under 1,000 salable cars and have started delivering,” Tesla adds. “We have also demonstrated a production capacity of more than 3,000 units per week, excluding the production of local batteries that began at the end of December.”

Incidentally, the Tesla shares have continued to rise steadily in recent weeks. With news about Tesla’s impressive quarter, company shares shot up nearly 15 points in trading on Friday.

Image source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] tesla

advertisement