January 2, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

We are so entangled in the holidays and the news about the delivery of Tesla in the Netherlands, China and the US that we forgot to make a “top CleanTechnica stories of the week” at the end of last week! So, in addition to a number of CleanTechnica stories about December’s completion, that is further included below, but let’s start with December.

The Tesla Cybertruck may now be ‘old news’ (ah, the not-so-endearing ADD of the internet), but a piece of us that explains why it doesn’t really need a garage was still king of the hill last month. In second place was a good story about why electric vehicle sales (EV) in the Netherlands will never return to pre-2019 levels and how large (huge) sales growth will increase EV awareness and purchases by the end of 2019 2020, among other things . Tesla took bronze with a story explaining that the Tesla Model S 2012 still has superior specifications for new 2020 EV participants from companies other than Tesla. Read on for the full top 20 list of December (based on page views).

Tesla’s Cybertruck makes a garage superfluous – here’s why Dutch explosion in the sale of electric vehicles – the market does not return to normal 2012 Tesla Model S Crushes 2020 EV Participants Tesla is starting to roll out its new sexy “Mini-Powerwall” Backup Gateway 2 hardware Tesla Model 2, What The World Wants – Help us design it and save costs! Bank of America Merrill Lynch: UK Tesla Model 3 and other EV 3-year analysis of total cost of ownership shows EVs much cheaper than fossil competitors Wow, Kia! Now you get people for #GoElectric Tesla installed the solar glass roof on our new house – excluding CleanTechnica Thousands of electric vehicle owners told us this … 100% wind, water and solar energy can and must be the goal, costs less Tesla sales are growing fast, but critics cannot continue Renewable hydrogen will drink the fossil fuel milkshake IBM is changing the energy storage game with cobalt-free battery New data shows that heat and fast charging are responsible for more battery deterioration than age or mileage Taxpayers give oil companies $ 400 billion each year, enough for 91 Tesla factories BMW i4 is likely to have more than 330 miles of EPA coverage EU regulations make Tesla Smart Summon “Almost useless” Tesla Model 3 = 9th best-selling car in the US. Ford F-150 Raptor vs Tesla Model X Tug Of War (Video) Atlis shows us how we can make a conventional electric truck

What about the last week of the year? Well, it’s not exactly the most popular time to read about cleantech online, but many of us still find the time. For us hardcore cleantech rockers, here were the top 20 stories of the week:

Tesla Model 2, What The World Wants – Help us design it and save costs! 100% wind, water and solar energy can and must be the goal, costs less Renewable hydrogen will drink the fossil fuel milkshake Mystery Pork will be in stores soon Taxpayers give oil companies $ 400 billion each year, enough for 91 Tesla factories Lockheed Martin tests innovative flow battery technology YouTuber explains how Elon Musk & Tesla will disrupt 10 industries FERC sides with fossil fuels when forcing renewable energy to match prices Coal killing Long-term energy storage for Vermont (Vermont?!?) Thousands of electric vehicle owners told us this … Court Hands Natural gas plant Chunk of coal for Christmas Dutch explosion in the sale of electric vehicles – the market does not return to normal Long-time Toyota Truck Owner & Fan orders Tesla Cybertruck – CleanTechnica Interview “Predictions of the demise of Tesla have gone from disturbing, annoying, boring, pathetic” With Tesla (TSLA) achieving $ 420, can we withdraw the lame $ 420 Memes? Tesla Romance Fashion Shenanigans Lilium Jet reaches a 3-minute test flight Floating solar energy on pumped hydro, part 1: evaporation management is a bonus Volkswagen has “huge problems” with ID.3 software, examples ID.7 Bulli Tesla Model 3 & Plug-In Hybrids Boom in November in Europe

Do you have favorites from December that have not made any of these lists? Send us a letter.

In my humble opinion, world-leading research by our friend Mark Z. Jacobson and several colleagues on how the world could be a leading 100% sustainable energy planet was of particular importance! The research is something that CleanTechnica should probably emphasize every day, or at least every week. We had a few stories about the new study, apart from the one who made the top 20 lists.

Oh, also, happy new year! May 2020 be clean.

