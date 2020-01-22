advertisement

January 22, 2020 against Johnna Crider

Tesla Cybertruck replicas are everywhere. Tesla’s Cybertruck is not yet in production, but we see it everywhere. Replicas, prints, even photo-shoped art. It seems that the first Cybertruck replica was seen in Russia, which heralded the start of a trend. The Cybertruck replica was first seen in Khimki, just outside of Moscow.

Russian Garage 54 from Garage 54 created the best replica of the Cybert truck to date. This version uses an older UAZ chassis as the basis.

Another YouTuber took a Ford F-150, added some cardboard and paint, and ran a few people into a Tesla store in Atlanta. Yes, they actually seemed to believe it was a Cybertruck, seen from a distance. He didn’t have a truck, so he rented one after pointing out what the 80-metal-band-like Cybertruck sounded like. He and his friend went to Home Depot, scored some free cardboard, bought silver spray paint, and built the Cybert truck right in the Home Depot parking lot. It is amazing what spray paint, duct tape and cardboard can do with a Ford F-150.

After a quick Google search on “Cybertruck replicas”, I learned a lot of interesting things. For example, people make and sell them on Etsy. You can buy a smaller model for just over $ 50. The Etsy seller points out that this is not a Tesla approved item and a product was made by fans. It is a handmade item of 20 cm long, 8.5 cm wide and 7 cm high.

Observer calls them “Cyberfakes” and even shares a story about a Dodge Ram “Cybertruck” in El Salvador. There is also the “Cyber” golf cart and an electric Go Kart Cybertruck.

Is that a #Cybertruck in El Salvador? … .. don’t think 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LICyQS6t3U

– R. fowlers (@ Refv__88) December 18, 2019

Many often forget that imitation is the most genuine form of flattery. The Tesla Cybertruck continues to inspire others, whether it’s automakers, artists or random people who want to use duct tape, cardboard and spray paint to make their own versions of the Cybertruck. This is proof that Tesla is leading the automotive industry not only towards the electrical revolution, but also in terms of style, grace and class.

