January 14, 2020 Steve Hanley

Tesla continues to fight the ban on direct sales in various states, including Michigan and Connecticut. Both prohibit a car manufacturer from selling its cars directly to the public. Instead, they must sell through franchisees.

The reasons for such outdated laws date back to the start of the auto industry, when car companies had virtually unlimited power to control the dealers who sold their products. If a dealer makes a car manufacturer angry in any way, the company can randomly close its range of cars and open a competing dealer across the street. To protect dealers from abuse by manufacturers, many states have passed laws to limit the power of car manufacturers.

That was then. This is now. Nowadays, dealer groups have become mammoth companies with huge profits that they can use to buy influence in the state legislature. They have built a fort around them that is almost impregnable. Car manufacturers no longer dictate them. Instead, they politely ask them to consider suggestions from the mothership, which the dealers are virtually free to accept or reject.

A few years ago Tesla opened a so-called ‘gallery’ in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the trendiest, chichi-est cities in America. People were free to come, look around, sit in a Tesla, take one for a test drive, ask questions – anything but buy one. For that they were sent to the internet or to a store on the other side of the state in New York. The delivery of the car also had to take place outside the state.

The state’s franchisees objected and said that Tesla was selling cars illegally from its location in Greenwich. In December 2018, a state judge agreed and ordered the gallery to be closed. Tesla appealed to the Supreme Court of Connecticut and promised to evacuate the Connecticut Franchise Act. Among the believers of the Tesla, there was hope that the company would achieve a major victory, a victory that could be used to attack franchise dealer laws in other states such as Michigan and Texas.

The wheels of justice grind slowly, they say. Too slow for Elon and his musketeers. Last month the company quietly withdrew its appeal. Instead, it started leasing Tesla cars from the service center in Milford, Connecticut, an hour east of Greenwich, according to a Westfair report. It states that Tesla has posted the following statement on a website for Tesla owners:

“A Tesla lease location can offer lease agreements, but cannot perform activities related to the sale of a motor vehicle. Because it is a manufacturer, Tesla is not eligible to apply for a dealer license under state law, but Tesla is eligible to hold a lease license and is therefore authorized to offer lease agreements in Connecticut. “

The newly elected Connecticut governor claims to be an advocate of the free market, and Tesla continues its efforts to have the franchise law amended by the state legislator. In the meantime, the sale of the Model 3 has changed the landscape of the electric car and brought Tesla from curiosity to an important force. The Connecticut Supreme Court could have ruled against the company, which would have strengthened the dealers’ hand.

Sometimes the road to victory is not by storming the front gates, but by sliding in the back door – a tactic that the people of Troy once successfully exploited. The whole idea of ​​franchise laws today is archaic. Like nothing else, Amazon has taught us what customers want is a one-stop, one-click shopping experience. Soon car dealerships will be sent to history’s trash can along with buggy whip manufacturers and traveling hawkers.

Musk and his followers have decided to play the long game. The success of their attack on conventional car manufacturers and franchise dealers is just as inevitable as the change of seasons. In the battle between Tesla and car dealers, the smart money lies on Tesla.

