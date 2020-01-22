advertisement

January 22, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

We publish many articles about the sale of electric vehicles, and in particular the sale of Tesla (because only Tesla has an electric model that really competes on a large scale in the mass market). However, it can be difficult to browse through our Electric Vehicle Sales Archives (EV) to find specific information quickly. That is why we have just published a new source page about Tesla and other sales of electric vehicles around the world. You can simply jump to this link to dive in: cleantechnica.com/tesla-sales/.

The drug is currently targeted at Tesla, but it covers the entire EV market in different countries, as well as the world as a whole. The countries involved include:

United States The Netherlands Norway Portugal Switzerland France Germany China Sweden Denmark Iceland UK

The page contains more than one report for the US, with those reports focusing on 3 different market segments.

One question for readers: should we drop plug-in hybrids and only cover fully electric vehicles?

For each country, we will look into the EV market breakdown and the best EVs in the overall market for the future. Every time a new report is published, we will update the page by replacing the previous report for that country or topic.

Other thoughts or tips on this source page are welcome.

We are very dependent on data from partner EV Volumes, so a special thanks to them for sharing! You can go into their data much deeper and broader. We only offer generic overviews and rankings of top models.

