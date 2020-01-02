advertisement

From Azam Alonaizy

From this year I will post my predictions for the next 12 months in article form. Most of these predictions are based on historical facts or behavioral economics and I would be happy if I am 50% correct by the end of next year. My goal to do this is to get a much broader criticism of my predictions in the comments section, so please leave a comment if you agree or disagree. (Editor’s note: this article was written on December 25, 2019.)

1. Terawatt route map on day of the battery

I expect Tesla to provide a step-by-step plan to achieve one or even two terawatt hours of production. To exponentially scale future vehicles or energy storage products, Tesla is likely to invest significant capital to have full control of the production slope. However, the disadvantage is that the historic return on investment for battery suppliers was not great. Details about energy density, chemistry, costs, production process and vertical integration, including lithium mines, are expected to be discussed.

2. GF3 will boost Model 3 to 3,000 units per week by Q1 2020

Ramping Model 3 to the intended volume production of 3,000 vehicles per week will be one of the most important events of 2020. To determine how the driveway will shape, we have two indicators that we can use. First, the current production, as seen from drone recordings, indicates a production of around 1,000 units per week. The second indicator is the expected driveway of Model 3 in 2017 prior to the production hell. According to these indicators, the expected 3,000 target must be achieved by the end of the first quarter of 2020. In a bear-case scenario, this must be done by the end of the third quarter of 2020.

3. Fremont raises Model Y to 5,000 a week by Q3 2020

Based on comments from Elon Musk, the intended global production for Model Y is 750,000 vehicles. I expect the North American production target for Model Y to be between 250,000 and 350,000, leaving 400,000 to 500,000 between China and Europe. Model Y shares 76% of Model 3 components, and the remaining 24% are likely to use better components such as better stamping (according to Sandy Munro) and better wiring (according to patents filed). I expect that Model Y will increase to 5,000 by Q3 2020 for the bull case and by Q1 2021 for the bear case.

4. GF3 raises Model Y to 5,000 a week by Q4 2020

Although it will start later, GF3 is in a better position for the ramp of model Y. First, the construction speed seems much faster than in the US. Secondly, starting with a flat piece of land, production processes together with space will be optimized for better output efficiency. I expect the driveway to reach 5,000 units per week in Q4 2020.

5. Model X & S interior renovation revealed in Q3 2020

The rumors about an interior renovation of Model X & S in combination with the introduction of Model 3 and the future Model Y have cannibalized the sale of Model X & S. I doubt that these rumors will disappear and expect that Tesla will reveal a renewal of Model X & S in Q3 2020. I expect that higher luxury specifications offer a higher value than the Model 3 and Y. In combination with favorable seasonal influences, this will help attracting sales in the third and fourth quarter.

6. GF4 will face delays

Even for the best managed companies, some unforeseen setbacks are to be expected. In 2019, it was the international rollout of Model 3 in Q1 in combination with cannibalization of Model S & X. In 2020, I expect that Gigafactory 4 in Germany will face delays by the regulators. There are several independent decision makers in Germany and I find it hard to believe that all their motives are in line with Tesla.

7. ICE OEMS accelerate EV promotion

Faced with European penalties in 2020 and after having developed billions of real EVs, ICE (internal combustion engine) OEMs have no choice but to significantly shift the sales and marketing tactics to the sales of these EVs, thereby increasing public perception of ICE superiority destroyed. When comparing all offers, I expect that a large proportion of potential customers will choose Tesla. We should see more R&D partnerships between car manufacturers, comparable to Daimler & BMW or GM & Honda.

8. Increase creditworthiness

The fundamentals should improve considerably by the end of 2020. Credit rating companies focus primarily on the quality of the Interest Coverage Ratio (EBIT divided by interest charges). I expect that this ratio will be around 3.5 times, which in the long term should increase the creditworthiness of Tesla from B3 to A3, which translates into 400 to 500 basis points in savings. For the valuation of Tesla, these lower capital costs have an even greater impact if they are connected to the financial models with discount from the analysts.

9. FCA pays Tesla up to $ 2 billion

According to the JATO website, FCA would pay fines of € 3.24 billion, based on current European sales. However, according to the announced European pool agreement of FCA / Tesla, I expect Tesla to receive a reimbursement of up to $ 2 billion, while FCA saves around $ 1.6 billion. Please note that Regulation 2019/631 was adopted by the European Parliament (not Germany) and that it would be very difficult to water down the emission targets or penalties.

10. Tesla will unveil an energy-saving HVAC product

Elon Musk tweeted in November that by 2020 there will be some “unexpected technological announcements.” In line with its mission, Tesla’s research and development efforts are likely to include energy-saving programs. Approximately 60% of the energy consumption in buildings, both for homes and businesses, is via the HVAC system (depending on where you live). It makes perfect sense that technical efforts at Tesla are shifting to HVAC.

11. Once Tesla has achieved full FSD function-complete rollout, Tesla will shift the FSD price option from a one-time purchase to a subscription model

A year late, but still way ahead of the competition, FSD is about to be complete and released to owners in specific countries. Now that the balance sheet looks much better and regulators are assessing the effectiveness of FSD to give green light for actual use, Tesla will shift its strategy from a one-off purchase to a subscription model and set a definitive deadline for FSD purchasing in advance. This would indicate that the adoption of the FSD regulation and the rollout of robotaxi are close, leading to most non-FSD owners rushing to buy FSD before the deadline.

12. Tesla Solar Roof reaches 3,000 installations per week in Q3 2020

According to Pew Research Center, 46% of respondents in December thought of solar panels in the past year. Combine that with the California mandate on solar energy, where all new homes must have solar panels, and I predict that Tesla solar panels and SolarRoof will be limited for a very long time. I expect that the technical possibilities will shift to increasing the solar products and reach 3,000 SolarRoofs per week in Q3 2020.

Azam Alonaizy is a business investor with a passion for everything that is sustainable. He received a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Dundee and an M.B.A. from the University of South Florida. Azam is currently a resident of Dubai.

