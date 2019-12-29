advertisement

Center Jon Teske scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Michigan never got on the attack after passing UMass Lowell 86-60 in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Sunday.

Teske made 11 of 14 field goal attempts and 3 of 4 free throws. Eli Brooks secured 15 points for the No. 11 Michigan (10-3), which has won two straight after a two-game losing streak. Point guard Zavier Simpson contributed nine points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Austin Davis added seven points off the bench.

Michigan played without striker Isaiah Livers, who suffered a groin injury during the team’s previous game, an 86-44 victory over Presbyterian on December 21.

UMass Lowell (6-9) has lost three consecutive games, all by double digits. Christian Lutete led the River Hawks with 21 points. Obadiah Noel had 16 points and seven rebounds and Ron Mitchell added 11 points.

Teske got off to a hot start with 13 points as Michigan led 42-25 in the first half.

The Wolverines took a two-digit lead less than six minutes into the game when Brooks made a jumper. Teske reached the mark of 10 points less than a minute later with a placement.

Colin Castleton converted an alley lunch from a Simpson feed to make it 19-4.

Then the River Hawks settled down and played more competition. When Noel hit a jumper with 6:16 left in the half, Michigan’s lead was at 12 at 29-17.

It was still a 12-point play in the final minute of the half, before Brooks fired a 3-goaler and Simpson dropped two free throws.

The advantage quickly increased to 21 in the opening minute of the second half in two Teske baskets in the paint, including one setback.

Brooks made a 3-pointer with 12:45 left, increasing Michigan’s lead to 27 at 64-37. The Wolverines’ lead shifted to 30 when Teske made a split in the half.

Michigan was playing its last non-conference game of the regular season. Returns to Big Ten action with a road game against Michigan State rival Jan. 5.

