advertisement

A man claims that he was asked to stay away by a Tesco staff member while he was shopping – because he was wearing a face mask.

Kazi was “shocked and embarrassed” by comments from the Hull store, which he visited after returning home from his parents’ home in Southeast Asia on Sunday.

advertisement

The 23-year-old accounting student told Hull Live how he had worn the face mask throughout the trip, with heightened fears about the coronavirus, without encountering any problems along the way.

However, that was about to change when he entered the Tesco supermarket at Hull’s St Stephen shopping center.

He said: “I had just returned from a 24 hour trip from Southeast Asia and I went to Tesco to buy an umbrella.

“I went up to the counter and said” hello, can you say where I can find the umbrellas “.

Kazi has just returned to the UK from South East Asia

“She looked at me and gave a little cry before telling me to stay behind and not come near her. I was not allowed within 10 to 15 feet of it.

“I didn’t really understand what was going on. There were other customers around and I felt very embarrassed.

“I spoke to the manager because I didn’t want anyone else to experience what I did. She apologized. “

Kazi admits that it was a confusing experience but feels no malice towards the staff member.

He said, “I have never experienced such a reaction before.

“I was wondering if I had done anything to offend someone. I don’t think it’s the best reaction.

“I’m not mad at what happened but just a little puzzled. I certainly don’t want to see the staff member punished.

“I just want to raise awareness. I notice that almost nobody in Hull wears a mask, but at my parents, about 50% wear masks and it was the same thing at Doha airport.

“Even when I got to Manchester, a lot of people were wearing masks and no one was eyelid while I was wearing one.”

Tesco store in St Stephen shopping center

But Kazi also explains how he doesn’t just wear the mask because of the coronavirus.

He said: “I was not only wearing the mask because of the coronavirus, I also had allergies because of the pollution. The doctors advised me to wear it.

“Maybe because Hull is a small town, I have this reaction, but just because I was wearing a mask, that didn’t mean I was infected with a coronavirus.

“I don’t blame the woman for her reaction but I just want to raise awareness.

“If someone wants to wear a face mask to protect themselves, they should not be seen as carrying the virus.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“I just want people to know why people can wear a face mask. I imagine the reaction would be even worse if a Chinese student wore a mask.

“I just want to avoid all the misconceptions and get people educated on the coronavirus.”

Government says beak is “serious and imminent threat to public health”

(Image: Getty Images)

A Tesco spokesperson declined to comment on the incident, saying it was a personal matter for the staff member and nothing to do with supermarket politics.

Fears surrounding the virus have recently increased, with the government declaring it “a serious and imminent threat to public health” and instituting new powers to try to combat the spread of the virus.

The new measures announced on Monday mean that the Ministry of Health can quarantine people with coronavirus – they will not be free to leave and may be forced into solitary confinement if they pose a threat to public health.

.

advertisement