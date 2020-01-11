advertisement

Tesco urges customers to immediately return any of the items listed below after a product recall.

The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) has announced that the supermarket giant has been forced to remove many products from its shelves.

He gave advice to affected customers, buyers being warned not to consume the items.

Instead, they are urged to return them to their nearest store, or point of sale, in exchange for a full refund from the supermarket.

The affected items are the various pesto products listed below, as they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label.

This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Green Pesto

Package size 280g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Green Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco Fat Reduced Pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

Tesco spinach and ricotta pesto

Package size 190g

Lot code All before 01/11/2022

Allergenic peanuts

