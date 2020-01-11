Tesco urges customers to immediately return any of the items listed below after a product recall.
The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) has announced that the supermarket giant has been forced to remove many products from its shelves.
He gave advice to affected customers, buyers being warned not to consume the items.
Instead, they are urged to return them to their nearest store, or point of sale, in exchange for a full refund from the supermarket.
The affected items are the various pesto products listed below, as they may contain peanuts, which are not listed on the label.
This means that the products pose a potential health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts.
Tesco Green Pesto
Package size 190g
Lot code All before 01/11/2022
Allergenic peanuts
Tesco Green Pesto
Package size 280g
Lot code All before 01/11/2022
Allergenic peanuts
Tesco Fat Reduced Green Pesto
Package size 190g
Lot code All before 01/11/2022
Allergenic peanuts
Tesco Fat Reduced Pesto
Package size 190g
Lot code All before 01/11/2022
Allergenic peanuts
Tesco spinach and ricotta pesto
Package size 190g
Lot code All before 01/11/2022
Allergenic peanuts
