Monty Python was for British comedy what the Beatles were for British music, and it’s not difficult to see 77-year-old founding member Terry Jones as a John Lennon character in the comedy ensemble.

While most will remember the Welsh actor, comedian, director as the screaming Harridan character that appeared regularly in python sketches, or as the mother of the unfortunate Brian in the movie Life of Brian, who angrily announced that her son actually did not the Messiah was Terry Jones, just “a very naughty boy” was the comedic creative force in Monty Python.

It was his idea early on to give up the traditional punch line at the end of the sketches and to develop a more conscious, absurd approach to the TV comedy.

Jones and the other five members of Monty Python – John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam – irrevocably changed the course of the TV comedy on the BBC show Monty Pythons Flying Circus, which ran from 1969 to 1974 and runs a recognized influence on artists such as Ricky Gervais, Eddie Izzard and Stephen Fry.

Comedians from US shows like Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons and South Park have also spoken of their guilt for the group’s groundbreaking work.

As important as Jones as an interpreter and writer, he was the only Python member that everyone else trusted as a director when it came to switching from television to the big screen. Jones co-directed the first film of Pythons, Monty Python and The Holy Grail, and then directed the film that is best remembered – Monty Python’s Life of Brian from 1979.

The film, a nifty satire about organized religion and the ideas of gullibility and hypocrisy, was controversial at the time of release and has been banned in Ireland for several years. It is Jones’ directorial masterpiece and he has the rejection of the film by many religious groups who once said, “Brian’s life is not about what Christ said, but about the people who followed him – those who for the next two thousand years would torture and kill each other because they could not agree on what he said about peace and love. “

Terry Jones of Monty Python during a press conference in Bulgaria in 2006. Photo. Photo: Epa / Vassil Donev

Terry Jones performs in Monty Python Live (Mostly) on 02 London in 2014. Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Born in Welsh, he started his comedy career at Oxford University in the 1960s. At that time he was part of a great talent. His fellow students included his close Python colleague Michael Palin. Jones successfully partnered with Palin and when they met another Cambridge University student writing team – John Cleese and Graham Chapman – Monty Python’s Flying Circus was born.

Although it was only a cult hit when it first aired on BBC2, the show tore open the unwritten constitution of what TV comedy could and couldn’t do. Sketches like The Spanish Inquisition and The Dead Parrot are still so powerful that people can still literally recite them to this day.

Jones’ last Python film as a director was featured in The Meaning of Life in 1983, where he is best remembered as a Mr Creosote character – the foodie who explodes after accepting “just a very thin mint”.

To really understand the depth and reach of his talent, one only has to consider the television series he wrote with Michael Palin after the pythons dissolved. Ripping Yarns was a TV comedy that skillfully and brilliantly satirized pre-war British culture in the late 1970s. As a neglected work, it contains some of its best comedies.

As the pythons pursued their other interests, Jones continued to make films (very his first love) and devoted himself to his passion for the history of antiquity and the middle ages and wrote a number of very well-received books.

Michael Palin, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones on the set of Life of Brian.

Terry Jones, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam and Eddie Izzard dressed up as gumbies for a sketch for “Python Night” in 1999. Photo: Thane Bruckland / PA Wire

In the 2000s, he became known as a passionate and vocal opponent of the Iraq war. He wrote fluently and with considerable knowledge of the geopolitical background to the turmoil following the September 11 attacks and collected all of his newspaper articles on the subject in an informative and insightful book entitled Terry Jones’ War on Terror.

In 2016, he found that he had a rare form of dementia (frontotemporal dementia) and had lost the ability to speak in recent years.

He is the second founding member of Monty Python, who dies after Graham Chapman’s death in the 1980s, which explains John Cleese’s very pythonesque response to Jones’ death: “Two down, four out”.

Cleese added: “Of his many successes, the greatest gift he gave us was the way he lived from Brian.”

His close friend and colleague Michael Palin summed it up perfectly: “Terry Jones was far more than one of the funniest writers of his generation. He was the complete Renaissance comedian. “

