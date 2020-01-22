advertisement

Monty Python’s Flying Circus star Terry Jones died at the age of 77.

His agent confirmed his death.

advertisement

The sad news comes after Michael Palin announced that his co-star had “not performed particularly well” in his long struggle against dementia last year when he realized that it was “just a matter of time”.

Comedian Jones was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016, and Palin confirmed that his friend’s condition had deteriorated dramatically in the past few months.

When Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball Palin asked how he was doing live on the air, he replied:

Good, not particularly good – the type of dementia that he has is not particularly curable. It’s only a matter of time.

I go to him but he can’t speak much, which is a terrible thing.

I mean, for someone who was so funny and verbal and articulate and controversial and discussed, it is a difficult thing to be robbed of the language.

Numerous awards have already been received online for the incredibly talented Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian.

In addition to producing and starring in Monty Python, Jones made his directorial debut with Monty Python and the Holy Grail alongside Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam before he directed Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

A fan tweeted: “Very sad that Terry Jones died. The jesting chaos in his Medieval Lives series was one of the reasons why I became interested in this time for the first time. “

Another added: “RIP Terry Jones … and thank you for all the laughing and thoughtful creations that have brought you into the world. #TimelessMontyPython ’

Rest in peace of a true legend.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement