“Monty Python” star Terry Jones has passed away at the age of 77, reports the British news agency PA Media, citing his agent.

Jones was a member of the beloved British comedy group and also directed some of the most popular films, including “Life of Brian.”

In recent years he has been talking about problems with his health, including dementia.

