advertisement

Very sad news.

The actor, comedian, writer and director Terry Jones, famous for his involvement in the Monty Python comedy group, passed away at the age of 77.

Jones and Palin, who had starred in various British comedies with Michael Palin in the 1960s, along with comedians John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam founded Monty Python with the group’s sketch show, Monty Python’s Flying Circus. first seen in the BBC in October 1969.

The show lasted five years, while Jones also made three films in the group – Monty Python and The Holy Grail, Monty Pythons Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life.

advertisement

His family said: “We are deeply sad to announce the death of beloved husband and father Terry Jones.

“Terry died on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long, extremely courageous but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

“We have all lost a friendly, funny, warm, creative and really loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades.”

The explanation ended with the words: “We ask for your privacy to be respected in this sensitive time and thank you for living in the presence of an exceptionally talented, playful and happy man who led a truly authentic life.”

advertisement