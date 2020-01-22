advertisement

Terry Jones, one of the original actors of “ Monty Python’s Flying Circus ” and director of “ Brian’s Life of Monty Python ”, “ Monty Python and the Holy Grail ” and “ The sense of life of Monty Python ” died at the age of 77.

In recent years, Jones has suffered from primary progressive aphasia, which is a form of dementia. The disease was first noticed during rehearsals for Monty Python’s reunion show in 2014, where Jones had a number of difficulties remembering his lines. In 2016, Jones no longer gave an interview, while in 2017, his Python colleague Michael Palin revealed that Jones had lost the ability to speak due to the disease.

In addition to acting as a performer with Monty Python and directing their films, Jones was a well-known author of children’s literature, including “ The Saga of Erik the Viking ”, “ The Wicked Book of Bert Fegg for boys and girls ” and ‘The Lady and the Squire’, nominated for the Whitbread Awards.

In a statement to the media, Michael Palin described Jones as “one of my closest and most precious friends”.

“He was kind, generous, encouraging and passionate about living his life to the full. He was much more than one of the funniest singer-songwriters of his generation, he was the Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children, author, and the warmest and most wonderful society you could want. “

Meanwhile, many on Twitter have shared their favorite sketches of Terry Jones, such as these.

Farewell to the great Terry Jones. His influence was more than slim. pic.twitter.com/sUAMVfvg2P

– Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones

(1942 – 2020)

‘The Life of Brian de Monty Python’ (1979) pic.twitter.com/TO2otHatzc

– World Cinema 🎬 (@WorldCinemania) January 22, 2020

.

