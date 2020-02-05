advertisement

The scale is practically unimaginable, I like to say it myself. This is the thing, the main thing, the most compelling explanation for the world’s attention to the Syrian cataclysm. But this may be a wishful thinking. Certainly it is definitely more bearable than scrambling up to strong indifference, however. There is also that perfectly understandable human reflex, the urge to look away from something as terrifying as this.

It could be the interplay of all three of these things, all at once. The sheer scale and complexity of what has happened since 2011, and especially what has happened in recent months. Indifference to human suffering is a deeply embedded feature of the United Nations Security Council. And the ancient instinct in us all to strip, to pull from the edge of the abyss, to avoid looking too closely into its depths.

Either way, the worst things in Syria – and the situation is as dire now as it has ever been in the last nine bloody years – the more inclined we are to avoid watching. “What is striking about this escalation is that major humanitarian needs are being largely ignored by the media and international governments,” Rick Brennan, WHO’s regional director of emergencies, said in Geneva this week.

advertisement

The worse things happen in Syria, the more inclined we are to avoid watching

First, a little about “escalation,” then: On Tuesday, deceptive Iran-backed forces loyal to Syrian mass killer Bashar al-Assad, backed by Vladimir Putin’s air force, advanced a few kilometers from the once thriving city. Idlib. Now a part of the ghost town and a splendid part of the urban ruins, the governor of Idlib was the last major duplication of the Syrian resistance. More than 200 mainly Russian bombs fell on Tuesday in the cities of Saraqeb and Ariha, which are now almost empty. One of the first major cities in the Idlib government to fall was Kafr Nabl, in the south. Empty now, its 40,000 residents have joined the masses heading north.

For weeks, day and night, a stream of cars and tractors and flatbed trucks and motorcycles, hundreds of thousands of people pointing to everyone, have been slowly moving to the Turkish border. And the border is closed to them. Between April and December, the UN estimate about half a million people were evicted from their homes in Idlib. Since December 1, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Coalition calculating, another 520,000 people have joined the exodus, about half of them, or at least 250,000 people, since last Friday.

It is difficult to do a count of troops in cities that have been transformed into London during the Blitz

Hundreds of people have been killed, but no one can say for sure. The Syrian Committee for the Defense of Human Rights has been able to identify 229 dead civilians in Idlib and the neighboring governor of Aleppo since January 1st. This is just a general picture. It is difficult to count troops in cities that have been transformed into London during the Blitz, especially when there is no civic authority left to do the calculation.

Last November, UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville counted 61 hospitals and clinics that the Russian air force and Assad barrel bombers had attacked in Idlib, some more than once. Last week, according to the World Health Organization, 53 health facilities in Idlib were closed due to attacks, or because civilians had simply disappeared from areas serving hospitals. “Idlib has become something of a huge concentration camp,” is the way Zaher Sahloul, president of MedGlobal humanitarian charity, puts it.

And all this, by the way, is what a “truce” in Syria looks like. Idlib was thought to be a “de-escalation zone”, but Russia began dropping bombs as soon as the deal was signed. The Turks had to enforce and patrol the ceasefire lines. In response to Syrian regime sermons that killed eight Turkish soldiers and civilian contractors this week, Turkey responded with barracks that struck the regime’s 54 targets and “neutralized” 76 soldiers on the Syrian regime’s side, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Trucks carry items of displaced Syrians in Sarmada, Syria, on January 28, 2020.

Khalil Ashawi / REUTERS

With the Turkish border closed, people have nowhere to leave. There are more than 1,000 gloomy “displaced persons” camps in northern Idlib along the Turkish border, so most people are coming to an end.

To recover, then. Nearly half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million had already been evicted from their homes before the last offensive of the regime began last April, and now approximately one million more are living through a bitter Syrian winter under pipes, in frenzied and gloomy camping tents, in schools and mosques.

Nearly half of the displaced population in Syria had already ended up in UN refugee camps in Lebanon or Jordan, or as “guests” in Turkey. Hundreds of thousands have found their way, officially or otherwise, to Egypt, Australia, Canada, or Europe. But the war continues and the war crimes continue. Nearly 600 hospitals have been bombed since 2016, according to human rights doctors. More than 900 medical workers have been killed since then.

Nearly 600 hospitals have been bombed since 2016

As for the Syrian dead, no one really knows what the outcome is. It’s been at least four years since I used construction, “nearly half a million Syrians” or any such formulation. The UN stopped collecting and analyzing data on the death toll in 2014. Two years ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights placed the charge at 560,000 people. One particular organization, the Syrian Human Rights Network, lists 98,227 more people who have been “missing” from the Assad regime in its dungeons.

In NATO capitals, tremendous indifference to Syrian suffering is not new, and there have already been consequences. It was because of the abandonment of NATO sites by the Free Syrian Army in 2017 that former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rose to prominence in Syria. And now, according to a recent analysis by Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Countering Terrorism and Extremeism program, our inattention to Syria will reap further consequences. “The silence of the world today – as hundreds of civilians are slaughtered; hospitals destroyed in precision strikes; old men shot dead and burned in the streets; and hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee, some on foot – risking to shoot HTS with a narrative victory on the revolutionary path. “

And we will all pay for it, dearly, in the long run.

advertisement