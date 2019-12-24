advertisement

“Welcome to my velvet prison,” said Terry Gilliam as he entered the restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The filmmaker, animator, and Monty Python member was in Los Angeles for a few days to grab attention for “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”, the freewheeling riff that had been in production for almost three decades before Cervantes he finally made it with Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

But at the age of 79, Gilliam is not the type to stick to a topic – not Python’s 50th birthday, not the story of mishaps on the screen and on the screen with people like “Brazil”. “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen”, “The Fisher King”, “The Imaginariuym of Doctor Parnassus” and others, and not when Brexit, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Netflix, Harvey Weinstein and the rise of the Comedy Police are under discussion.

What brings you to Los Angeles?

I dont know. It is a strange moment. My daughter Amy was one of the producers of “Quijote” and said: “This is crazy. It’s award ceremony season and we don’t exist. “Everyone talks about the 10 million Adam Driver films, and” Quijote “doesn’t exist because we probably had the worst distribution I’ve ever seen in my life.

So Amy spoke to our godmother, the lady who made the film possible – she came at the last moment and gave us the money we hadn’t been able to get for years. And she said, “Let’s get Terry out of here and do a few things and get some press.”

I don’t know what it means because we’re not nominated for anything. But we actually have the academy streaming the film, which is good. It’s a little strange, but I didn’t want the film to go away simply because it’s a really good film. And I think it’s Adam’s best performance this year.

Also read: “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” Review: Terry Gilliam finally delivers chaotic fun

In a way, it’s only fitting that it’s still a fight after the damn thing is over.

It is a perfect “quixote” story. Quijote is always about the nightmare of believing that you have achieved something and then you are down again.

When you got to the end, I felt like, “Oh, I finished it. What now?”

Not really. (Pause) Now there is the question “What now?” Because now I have no idea what. When you finish a film, there is always this postnatal depression that has lasted for me for six months, but “Quixote” was always waiting in the wings and said, “Come on, come back and see if we can do it.” And now I have nothing.

I play with a few things, but I just don’t know. It is the first time in my life that I have felt it. Maybe I burned myself out. I read like crazy when I try to find something that makes me believe again. Maybe the problem is getting old. You get tired. My life and filmmaking were all about fighting, and now nobody is attacking me. (Laughing)

We’ll see what’s going on. I am working with Richard LaGravenese on an old script that we had years ago and am trying to update and get it working. We thought maybe we could expand that and make a six part TV series. Because the money sits there with Netflix and all other streamers. But when you see Marty (Scorsese) doing what he does and the Coen brothers, I’m not sure Netflix has any money left until I arrive.

Also read: Terry Gilliam feels a “huge emptiness” waiting for him after “Don Quixote” is finally finished

So this is the more likely course than the theater?

Independent sales are very important. You have no more money. And how do you compete with “Avengers” and similar things? It is only at this time of year that you feel that there are independent films because they spend all their money on the awards.

There must have been a point in your career when Hollywood would have given you Avengers-style films.

When I was younger, I would have liked to do this kind of work. But not now. There are so many good technical directors. I don’t know their names – nobody knows their names – but boy, they can do the job. And just recently someone was talking to me about one of the big things. But I just don’t want to work on such films because they’re basically factory systems. And why?

The one person I admire at the moment is Taika Waititi. A few years ago, for Christmas, my son put on “Thor: Ragnarok”. I said, “I don’t want to see this stuff,” but it was really funny. And I think “Jojo Rabbit” is wonderful, just fantastic.

He faces questions like, “Should you really be kidding about Nazis today?”

I agree. You can’t joke about anything these days. They could cause offense, and offense is a crime against humanity and must be stopped. You could make someone think, and that’s really dangerous.

That is why “Jojo Rabbit” is such a brilliant film because it deals with Nazis and its touch is perfect. I’ve never laughed so much as in “Jojo Rabbit” with the German version of “I want to hold your hand”. But his balance was so nice and the story is wonderful.

I don’t know where we are these days. The problem is that our politicians in America and now in Britain are beyond satire. You’re the joke, but it’s not ridiculous. Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are the clowns, but they’re not funny. You are the other side of the clown, the dark side.

Also read: Taika Waititi says he didn’t even try to set up studios for his WWII comedy “Jojo Rabbit”

Did you leave the United States where you were born and grew up in the 1960s to go to Britain?

67. I was fed up with America. I was angry because there was war and the civil rights movement was in full swing and friends were seriously injured. When you grow up here, you start to believe that America stands for truth, justice and all these things. And it was a moment when I looked around and said, “This is not the place I thought it was. I want to get out because I’m angry, and when I’m angry I don’t enjoy being around. “

Did it make you less angry to be there?

Yes. I suppose that with all the mistakes in the country, I’ve found that they’re not my fault because I wasn’t born there. Coming to England only relieved me and I loved the culture there.

I went there because I believed in what the country stood for – a liberal attitude, an intelligent, liberal embrace of everyone. And now it’s bitter, racist, and hates immigrants. It is terrible. They are as ideologically confused as the Americans, and the big lie seems to work. We are not in Europe. It’s a small island that doesn’t do anything anymore and I don’t know how it will survive.

When you think about what to do next, do you think about projects that reflect what you see in the world?

Yes. The problem, however, is that it is so difficult to figure out how to satirize this stuff because, in the worst case, it is satirical. I mean, everything I’ve done to myself has something to do with the world we live in. And I find it so hard right now to find a way that’s still fun. I just don’t laugh anymore.

Also read: “Monty Python” star Terry Jones diagnosed with dementia

When they made the 40th anniversary republication of “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” earlier this year, it couldn’t be much more contemporary.

This film is absolutely forward-looking. It is foresighted, fun and honest. About a year ago, the new comedy director at the BBC made this big public statement that Monty Python would never be commissioned now because there were six whites. Because they are now into diversity, not comedy. Well, I was diverse. I was an American, not a Brit. Graham Chapman was gay. So we were quite different. Some studied English history, others did not study law. What more do you want? (Laughing)

When I was promoting “Quijote”, I was asked about my feelings at a press conference in Germany. And I said, “Well, as a white man, I’m really tired of being held responsible for all the injustices on the planet. I want you to call me Loretta from now on. I’m a black lesbian in transition.”

Of course I had to laugh. But the British liberal press has tried to be like the Hollywood press, and Hollywood has just gone crazy. It’s like a small village where there is only one way to think about things at any given time. And so I was denounced for harming people through what I said. Damage. They don’t even know what the word “damage” means. I curled someone’s feathers? That hurts?

And “I want you to call me Loretta” is, after all, a quote that says Eric Idle’s character in a scene from “Life of Brian” that deals with the rise of extreme political correctness.

The common good is no longer important. It’s “I” and “I feel” and “You must never say anything critical about me or my behavior” because that’s insulting.

I sound like an old right winger, I know. After I made this statement in Germany, I interviewed a really good journalist who said, “Many of the things you say sound very similar to what the neo-Nazis say.” I’m the opposite of them by 180 degrees. And I said, “Whatever you write, please write the following: If we cannot distinguish between humor and hate, we are bound.”

Also read: Terry Gilliam Trashes ‘Black Panther’: “It’s anything but bull”

In Python, a lot of people must have said, “Oh, you shouldn’t be joking about that.”

No we have not. I did an interview on the 50th anniversary, and Python always spoke of “fat, ignorant bastards”. And they were concerned about the crime we caused. I said, “They were fat ignorant bastards – it wasn’t offensive, it was just a fact-finding.” (Laughing)

You cannot be critical. You cannot say anything that is humorous, critical, or questioning because someone will be offended. I once received an award for an opera and talked about not wanting the singer to be just a 50-year-old fat woman. And there was so much shock over me when I said a fat woman that I had to go back and explain what I really meant: there are fat women who sing, and if you want to play a 16-year-old Julia, give me one break.

So you’ve been saying things that get you in trouble for years.

Right. I think the problem with advanced age is just that you are dismissed as an old fart who doesn’t know the world. I know what’s going on and I complain a lot because I can get away with it. I don’t give an s – what you think, which is not particularly helpful.

Also read: Taika Waititi adapts Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits” as a TV series for Apple

When you started the TV show in 69, did you feel that what you were doing mattered?

We just did what we want to do and got away with it. Nothing more. We were just pleased that we had the opportunity to do what we wanted and we had the BBC as a point of sale. Back then there were only three channels, right? So everyone saw what you did. We drove on Sunday evening and Monday morning everyone was at work talking about the water cooler. This no longer exists because there are so many options.

We just thought about each show as the end to make it as fun as possible. We argued among ourselves, but the good thing about the group was mutual respect at work. We would argue very much individually, but we all thought that work was key. And when I look back, it’s incredibly rare for you to have your own TV show where no producer or executive says, “That’s what you have to do.” This is the audience you should choose. “

So I think it’s funny that we’re 50 years old and now legendary. (Laughs) We are national treasures, whatever that means. Because I definitely don’t feel that way. I take the subway, Mike Palin takes the subway. And occasionally, maybe a few times a week, someone says, “Fine, Terry.”

When you come to Hollywood, the pressure is to be a real star. It is a killer. I have friends, two who committed suicide here, and they were successful here at every level. But there was more and more success that they had not achieved, and that is the pressure of it. Which I think is terrible.

Also read: Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce lose sight of reality in Terry Gilliam’s first trailer, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (video)

Have you ever felt that you fell into this thing?

Yes / Yes. That’s why I don’t like LA. I stay away from it. I know it’s contagious. (Laughs) I’m coming here for a few days.

It was one of those strange things that grew up here in the valley and somehow wanted to be in the movie. It seemed so far away. Physically, it wasn’t far, but then going to England and finally going back to Hollywood and making films in Hollywood was always strange and interesting and wonderful.

I think the separation is really important. I speak to friends out here and their limited view bothers me. It’s about how you get something through this particular system. And now I think it’s really hard if you are a talent to survive out there and keep doing a really good job than just making products.

I also think it’s difficult now because you’re making a film and want feedback. And feedback is also the number of viewers and how things are going in the cinema. There is no such thing with Netflix. You don’t know who, what, what?

And yet they gave Martin Scorsese the money to do “The Irishman” when no studio would.

I agree. I agree. But the question is, what is the film’s ultimate effect now? We do not know it. At least for movies, you know how many people have gone, you can see them so that you get feedback and know if you are communicating. And maybe at a certain time and age, like me and Marty, it doesn’t matter if we communicate more – we just want to do the things we’ve wanted to do for years. We want to say that we can get away with it.

Also read: ‘The Irishman’ film review: Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic is melancholic and bittersweet

Do you find it appealing to think about the longer form you could use if you chose Netflix?

Well, that’s one of the things Richard LeGravenese and I did. We broke down for a six-part series that looked like it might work, but I’m not convinced. What I do with my repetitive nature is dance between reality and imagination. In a two-hour, more than two-hour film, you captured the audience and played this game on the track. If you do it on TV, I’m not sure if it works the same way. When you have reached the end of an episode, do you leave it in reality or leave it in the introductory phase? And then you come back and pick it up from there? But it can be the only way we can ever do it for Netflix.

However, you have no schedule when you are likely to do your next thing?

No, I do not know. I read madly waiting for the muse to come back. I think the problem is that I know how long it takes for a film to be finished and that I’m pretty exhausted. What I would really like if someone who has a good script has the funding and is looking for a director. Hi there!

I mean, in a sense, that was after “Munchausen”. It was just a nightmare, and then came the script for “The Fisher King”. I didn’t write it, I didn’t care, it’s a great script. We just have to get Robin Williams and I can get Robin. And we were gone. So it was with the “Brothers Grimm” that I experienced with the Weinstein annoyances. It was like you just wanted to give up. But we did “Tideland” which was cheap and quick.

I think that’s what I feel. I will work on different things. I’m doing a musical for the theater. I had a time when I played two operas. These are the things that are coming – they are ready to go and I jump in because I have to work. I know that all of the film ideas I have will not be easy to finance, and I am impatient. I expect to die very soon and I would like to get rid of one or two more.

Also read: Terry Gilliam thrashes “Mob Rule” of the # MeToo movement in Hollywood: “It’s a world of victims”

Your problems with the Weinsteins were that they tended to interfere in filmmaking?

Yes Yes Yes. I want to be a director. And they are not. If you want to be a director, make a film. But they cannot. They have to have their fingerprints all over the thing so that they can claim that they did it. You fired my DP and forced another DP on me. At some point the fun and joy of filmmaking was destroyed.

In their earlier stages, they were very good at recording really good films and then saying to the filmmakers: “Your film is very good. It could be great if … ”Then they would get the filmmakers to compromise and do what they thought to make the film more popular and successful. And then the films would fail and destroy these young filmmakers. It really destroyed. Once you’ve had that experience, you’ve lost all confidence in yourself. And I know several who have just given up.

The problem is that they’re smart, especially Harvey. But in “Brothers Grimm” Robin Williams was originally supposed to play the role that Peter Stormare played. They didn’t want to do a deal with Robin because they thought Robin had betrayed them at “Good Will Hunting”. Robin was the reason the film was made, and when the film looked like it could work for some awards, they wanted Robin to do it. Give up the back end to give them the money for a campaign. And Robin said, “Why?” And he didn’t. So they refused to let me see Robin.

I wanted Samantha Morton for the role that Lena Headey played. Samantha was perfect for the role, but Harvey wouldn’t. He said: “She’s brilliant, she’ll win the Oscar one day, but she won’t be in your film.” I talked to her and said, “What was your crime for behaving like this?” The only thing she could think of was that they advertised something in Cannes, gave lunch, and Harvey said, “Come to lunch. important people. I want you to wear a very short skirt. “And she came down in pants. That was their crime. I think that was the only thing she could think of. He wanted her to look sexy and she said no.

And at some point his karma caught up with him and he got into a real karma crash.

Well i think i have a lot to do …

Enough to destroy my career? (Laughs) Thank you.

You actually asked why I am here. I’m actually here to say things that get me into trouble printing.

