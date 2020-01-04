advertisement

According to the director of “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” the white male voice is simply silenced these days.

In the past few years, when he wasn’t working on making “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” director Terry Gilliam made the world know his opinion about pretty much everything and hear his voice. Because, according to Gilliam, the white male voice is simply silenced these days.

In an interview with The Independent’s Alexandra Pollard about The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Gilliam decided that he was “so tired of talking about the film” – which took 30 years – and turned instead call it a “witch hunt” at #MeToo, identify himself as a “melanin-light man” (recalling his earlier comments on identifying him as a “black lesbian”) and find that he’s tired of white men “responsible for everything make “this is wrong with the world. “

If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because Gilliam made the same statements in summer 2018. It was then that he first publicly said: “I am no longer a white man, I am a black lesbian.” Commentary as a joke, as well as the idea that white men “are made responsible for everything wrong in the world”. In his interview with The Independent, Gilliam said: “I don’t like the term black or don’t know. I’m referring to myself as a melanin-light man. I can’t stand the simple, tribalistic behavior we’re going through.”

He continued: “I am talking about being a man who is accused of all injustice in the world because I am white-skinned. So I better not be a man. I better not know. OK because I find men sexually unattractive , I have to be lesbian. What else can I be? I like girls. These are just logical steps. … I’m just trying to make you think. “As the reportage confirms, The Independent’s Pollard Gilliam’s thought process was not so logical ,

“There is no room for modern masculinity,” Gilliam told The Independent without citing a source. “‘The male look is over’.” This particular topic of conversation came to Gilliam, who talked about #MeToo and called it a “witch hunt”.

“Yes, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt. I really feel like there were a lot of people, decent people, or slightly irritating people who got hammered. That is wrong. I don’t like a mob mentality. These were ambitious adults. “He added:” There are many victims in Harvey’s (Weinstein) life and I feel compassion for them, but Hollywood is full of very ambitious adults who make decisions. We make all the decisions and I can tell you who made the choice and who didn’t. “

“The point is, you make decisions,” continued Gilliam. “I can tell you about a very famous actress who comes to me and says, ‘What do I have to do to get into your film, Terry? ‘I don’t understand why people behave as if that wasn’t as long as there were powerful people. I understand that men have had more power for longer, but I’m tired of being blamed as a white man for anything that is wrong with the world. “

“I just love arguing,” said Gilliam at the end of the interview. “And if you have a point, you should be able to argue your thing.”

