advertisement

Famous Monty Python director Terry Gilliam recently spoke about his hatred of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

In an interview with IndieWire, Gilliam recently explained why he hates the film.

“I hated” Black Panther “. It drives me crazy. It gives young black children the idea that this is something you can believe in. Bullshit. It’s utter nonsense.”

advertisement

Related: Black Panther star Letitia Wright Chides access media to let God out of their comments

Gilliam added: “I think the people who did it have never been to Africa. They went and got a stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. “

He continued: “But I just hated this film, also because the media talked about the importance of bullshit.”

According to IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio, Gilliam would be asked “whether he saw the critical praise for Black Panther as a politically correct answer that ignored aesthetics in favor of identity politics.”

Gilliam replied and said, “It makes my blood boil.” The conversation would then apparently move on to Gilliam’s statements he made during the Weinstein scandal.

Gilliam said, “We are in the victim era. We are all victims. It is someone else who abuses and exploits us. We are powerless except to go out and do other things.”

Related: Disney teases Hugh Jackmans Wolverine, who joins Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Sizzle Reel at CinemaCon

Similar to Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s criticism of Marvel films, Gilliam would express his aversion to their dominance at the box office.

“I don’t like that they dominate the place like this. They take all the money that should be available for a larger selection of films.”

Related: The Godfather Director Francis Ford Coppola on the MCU: “It is Despicable”

However, he described the films from a technical point of view as “brilliant”.

“Technically, they’re brilliant. I can’t fault them because the technical skills they’re made with are incredible.”

He would also add:

“If you are so powerful, you should deal a little more with reality.”

Related: Rumor: Namor the villain for Black Panther 2

Gilliam would then make a detailed criticism of Marvel films and the idea that anyone can be a superhero.

“What I don’t like is that we all have to be superheroes and do everything that is worthwhile. That drives me crazy. These films say young people. And for me it is not a confrontation with the reality of the citationless human condition. You know what it’s like to be a normal person in difficult situations and to solve to survive. “

He adds, “I can’t blame her for the sheer spectacle unless it repeats itself. You have to blow up another city.”

He would then continue with his criticism:

“Where’s the gravity, where’s the real gravity? Because (in superhero films) anything is possible. It is the limitations that make life interesting. Okay, your suit burns down. So you get a different suit because you have Tony Stark it’s not enough. They dominate so much. “

See also: American psycho-writer Bret Easton Ellis names Black Panther’s Oscar nomination as a “piece of representation”

Then he returned to his point that superhero films soak up all the money at the box office and the studios used their resources for film production.

“There is no place or money for a larger selection of films. You’re making a film for over $ 150 million or less than $ 10 million. Where’s all the other stuff? It does not exist anymore. I make films where I try to make people think. I mean, I try to entertain them so that they don’t fall asleep on me, and they’re there to make you hopefully look at the world in a different way and think about opportunities. These films don’t do that. “

What do you think of Terry Gilliam’s attitude towards Black Panther and Marvel films in general? Does the Monty Python director have a point when it comes to the rosy reception of Black Panther by critics?

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

advertisement