It’s no secret that Gabrielle Union was fired from the hit NBC show “America’s Got Talent”. In November, it was announced that the actress had been released from the program with Julianna Hough, but apparently the star had a lot to say about her departure.

The 47-year-old revealed that the backstage environment was quite problematic and that she had racism and sexism during her tenure on the show. According to a Variety 2019 report, sources told the publication that Gabrielle had been told that her constantly changing hairstyles were “too black” for their white audience, producers had problems with her wanting to know the pronouns of transgender candidates and she went to HR about Jay Leno make a racist joke about Koreans “eating dogs”.

And because she spoke, also complaining about the creator of the show Simon Cowell’s smoking illegally on the set, she was called “difficult” and let go.

Naturally, it is our job to support our brothers and sisters who are prejudiced in Hollywood, and many of us have. But for some reason, my host colleague AGT Terry Crews refuse to have Gabrielle’s back. Worse, he made a series of shocking statements, discrediting the actress’s claims.

Last week, Terry continued TODAY Defend AGT, saying, “First of all, I cannot speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racist comment.

He then doubled down, saying “it was never my experience on‘ America’s Got Talent “. In fact, it was one of the most diverse places I have known in my 20 years of entertainment.”

. @ TerryCrews denounces the departure of Gabrielle Union from “America’s Got Talent”, after her claims of a toxic working environment.

“I can’t talk about sexism … but I can talk about any comment on racism. It has never been my experience,” he says. pic.twitter.com/XEoxn7gvWP

– 3rd hour TODAY (@ 3rdHourTODAY) January 23, 2020

Of course, Black Twitter had words, throwing sentences like “Uncle Tom”, and Gabrielle also had a treat to share via Twitter on Terry’s words.

Can anyone ask what happens to everything that people of diversity talk about BEHIND THE SCENES? Gender, legitimate… where the hell is all this diversity in production so homie? In the decision-making ranks that control the fate of diversity in front of the camera?

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

As the critics began to emerge, one would expect Terry to take responsibility for his incorrect statements and fix things. Instead, this week he made a series of statements which may also have cost him support from the black community.

“There is only one woman on earth, I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or my colleagues. I’ll let their husbands / buddies / partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS, “he tweeted on January 27.

There is only one woman, one land, I must please. Her name is Rebecca.

Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or my colleagues. I’ll let their husbands / buddies / partners take care of them.

Rebecca gives me wings

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

Oh and then there is this gem:

“I am a pig.

You are a chicken.

Just because you gave me eggs …

I don’t mean to say I owe you bacon. “

– Ancient proverb from Flint Michigan

– terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

Of course, I have to unpack this.

Time and time again, history has shown us all that black women are up to the task of defending our black kings, on the front lines, fighting for them. So why do some black men not respect black women?

When Terry spoke out against sexual assault in 2017 by Adam Verit, a former white Hollywood producer of great power, at a Netflix event, black women, including Union, immediately stood up for him. She never once undermined her claims or tried to defend Verit. She heard Terry’s truth, respected and supported her position, defending him against others, including DL Hughley and 50 cents who blamed Terry.

At the time, he was too grateful to the sistas who turned their backs on him, telling Andy Cohen sure Watch what’s happening live! that WE were the only ones with his back.

It’s funny how things can change in a year.

Now it is undeniable that black women in Hollywood experience various forms of abuse, including not earning as much money as their white counterparts, experiencing the intersections of racism and sexism, being overlooked for awards and the roles they rightly deserve, and more. So knowing this, especially as someone who has been visible in the most feminine and feminist #MeToMovement, why would Terry speak against Gabrielle? Why couldn’t he be the ally she has always been with him?

Some would say it is because he wants to make sure he stays in good grace with the show and the Whites. Others might say that he just doesn’t care about Gabrielle and is only interested in her trajectory through Hollywood.

Anyway, as a black woman, I am sick and tired of black men who have the platform to do good by us, but do not do it. No, I don’t force black men to take the opportunity. I would much prefer to have the support of men who identify with our struggles and really want to support us because they love and respect us. So if it’s not in your heart to support us, don’t do it.

But then sit there, eat your food and say “no comments”. And then so that he really goes on the Internet and says that the only person he has to please is his wife? It’s so disgusting. So he doesn’t worry about his daughters?

In the end, Gabrielle deserved better. Black women deserve better. We are more than your cheerleaders. More than your mules. More than your maids. Yes, we all know the famous quote from Malcolm X, “The most disrespectful person in America is the black woman. The least protected person in America is the black woman. “

I just didn’t think that in 2020, that would still be the case, and of our beloved.

What you say? Do you agree with Terry Crews? Are you #TeamGabby? Let’s see that in the comments section below.

